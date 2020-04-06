350 Spirit Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

New 2 Bed, 2 Bath Townhome for Rent - Brand New, spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage townhome just outside Ellsworth Air Force Base main gate. Walking distance to area schools. Minutes from I-90. Includes: Central Air Conditioner Stainless Steal Appliances, Fenced Backyard. Sprinkler System and Sod to be in this Spring. Pets welcome with references, deposit and extra rent. No Smoking. $1365 + utilities and deposit. Please call CC Property Management for viewings 605-721-9095 or visit ccpropertymgmt.com



(RLNE5633851)