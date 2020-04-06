All apartments in Meade County
Last updated April 6 2020

350 Spirit Dr

350 Spirit Dr · (605) 721-9095
Location

350 Spirit Dr, Meade County, SD 57719

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 350 Spirit Dr · Avail. now

$1,365

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1632 sqft

Amenities

New 2 Bed, 2 Bath Townhome for Rent - Brand New, spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage townhome just outside Ellsworth Air Force Base main gate. Walking distance to area schools. Minutes from I-90. Includes: Central Air Conditioner Stainless Steal Appliances, Fenced Backyard. Sprinkler System and Sod to be in this Spring. Pets welcome with references, deposit and extra rent. No Smoking. $1365 + utilities and deposit. Please call CC Property Management for viewings 605-721-9095 or visit ccpropertymgmt.com

(RLNE5633851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

