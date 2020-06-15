All apartments in Huron
202 20th Street SE
202 20th Street SE

202 20th Street Southeast · (605) 261-2215
Location

202 20th Street Southeast, Huron, SD 57350

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
playground
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Newly renovated affordable housing in Huron, SD! - Property Id: 284034

Newly Renovated townhomes! Welcome to your new home at the Riverstone Townhomes in Huron, SD!. Amenities include washer & dryer in each townhome, dishwashers, private entrances, playground, off-street parking and recently resurfaced parking lot. Schedule your visit today to view our 2 bedroom townhome! RENT IS BASED ON INCOME. INCOME GUIDELINES APPLY.
Property Id 284034

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 20th Street SE have any available units?
202 20th Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huron, SD.
What amenities does 202 20th Street SE have?
Some of 202 20th Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 20th Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
202 20th Street SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 20th Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 202 20th Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huron.
Does 202 20th Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 202 20th Street SE does offer parking.
Does 202 20th Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 20th Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 20th Street SE have a pool?
No, 202 20th Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 202 20th Street SE have accessible units?
No, 202 20th Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 202 20th Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 20th Street SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 20th Street SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 20th Street SE does not have units with air conditioning.
