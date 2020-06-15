202 20th Street SE

Amenities
Newly renovated affordable housing in Huron, SD! - Property Id: 284034
Newly Renovated townhomes! Welcome to your new home at the Riverstone Townhomes in Huron, SD!. Amenities include washer & dryer in each townhome, dishwashers, private entrances, playground, off-street parking and recently resurfaced parking lot. Schedule your visit today to view our 2 bedroom townhome! RENT IS BASED ON INCOME. INCOME GUIDELINES APPLY.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284034
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5794563)