202 20th Street SE

Newly Renovated townhomes! Welcome to your new home at the Riverstone Townhomes in Huron, SD!. Amenities include washer & dryer in each townhome, dishwashers, private entrances, playground, off-street parking and recently resurfaced parking lot. Schedule your visit today to view our 2 bedroom townhome! RENT IS BASED ON INCOME. INCOME GUIDELINES APPLY.

