37 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Brandon, SD

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Brandon should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'll work for both you and your pet.

1 Unit Available
1115 Teakwood Street
1115 Teakwood Street, Brandon, SD
2 Bedrooms
$430
750 sqft
$430 FOR THE FIRST FULL MONTH RENT AND $730 + $25 Base Utility Fee FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!! *Just minutes from Sioux Falls *Great location...
Results within 5 miles of Brandon
16 Units Available
Dublin Square
5700 E Red Oak Dr, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$695
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1070 sqft
Open floor plans with easy access to SD-11. Private garages and walk-in closets. Air conditioning. Courtyard and clubhouse available to all residents. Studio to three-bedroom units.
8 Units Available
The Bluffs at Willow Run
7900 E Arrowhead Pkwy, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,095
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Impressive modern and spacious apartments located right on Willow Run Golf Course. Tenants can enjoy the putting green, pool, courtyard and membership to Great Life Malaska Golf and Fitness.
3 Units Available
Washington Heights Townhomes
4708 E. 6th St, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
1123 sqft
Prime location across the street from Washington High School and close to the Dawley Farm Retail Mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes feature walk-in closets, laundry in home and hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
913 S. Gordon
913 South Gordon Drive, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1820 sqft
913 S. Gordon Available 06/01/20 Move In Ready House - Welcome to your new home. Nicely kept 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, ranch style house with a bonus room in the basement. Fenced back yard with a two car garage located on the east side of Sioux Falls.
Results within 10 miles of Brandon
3 Units Available
Graystone Heights
5140 South Graystone Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,045
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1243 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Graystone Heights in Sioux Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
Diamond Field
4003 S Grand Slam Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$900
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1274 sqft
Located just off Veterans Parkway, these townhomes provide easy access to Highway 11 and the rest of Sioux Falls. Units feature private patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and laundry in-home.
6 Units Available
North End East
Phillips Avenue Lofts
601 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,105
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1404 sqft
A fantastic, green area near Killian Community College. Units feature an urban feel with exposed ductwork, hardwood floors and 14-foot ceilings. Amenities include guest suites, a fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
4 Units Available
Whispering Woods Commons
4913 S Graystone Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1274 sqft
Welcome to your new townhome at Whispering Woods Commons, prime location in the southeast section of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Just minutes from the Dawley Farm Village, Hy Vee, and Lewis Drug.
$
26 Units Available
North End East
The Cascade at Falls Park
701 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$985
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1156 sqft
Now open and leasing our newest building, The Cascade is downtown Sioux Falls’ newest loft community in the Uptown Neighborhood.
9 Units Available
The Meadows on Graystone
5509 S Graystone Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$795
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1099 sqft
Located near 57th Street and Graystone Avenue, close to shopping and dining. Units feature hardwood floors, laundry and washer/dryer hookup. Community welcomes both cats and dogs, and includes parking.
5 Units Available
Downtown Sioux Falls
Uptown Exchange Lofts
522 N Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,125
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1247 sqft
One-of-a-kind upscale urban lofts within walking distance to the best Sioux Falls has to offer. The colorful building offers tons of character, fashionable finishes and towering ceilings. Enjoy Falls Park as your backyard!
$
9 Units Available
Springbrook Estates
807 N Cleveland Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$640
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
820 sqft
Soak up quiet living near downtown Sioux Falls. Apartments feature private balconies and patios and a dining nook. Pet-friendly community with a playground area and swimming pool.
3 Units Available
Oakmont Estates
1301 E Northstar Ln, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
1069 sqft
Contemporary residential complex near Journey Elementary School in southeastern Sioux Falls. Carpeted units with dens, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, window treatments, balconies, and kitchen islands.
3 Units Available
Beadie Greenway
Beadle West Apartments
900 E 14th St, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$830
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
987 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans are close to all the excitement Sioux Falls has to offer. Amenities include bike trails, grand courtyard and bbq/grills in pet-friendly community. Appliances, patio/balcony, on-site laundry.

1 Unit Available
Emerson
209 S. Holly Ave
209 South Holly Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$735
660 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath home - 2 bedroom ranch with no basement. Updated bathroom, laminate flooring in kitchen, and fresh paint in this neat and clean home. Concrete drive for off street parking. Garden shed for your outdoor supplies.

1 Unit Available
3004 S West Ave
3004 South West Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1110 sqft
QUAINT THREE BEDROOM HOUSE, GREAT LOCATION WITH EVEN MORE AMENITIES!!! - SHOWINGS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE UNTIL JULY 1. This spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house is located near central Sioux Falls.

1 Unit Available
North End West
715 N Prairie Ave
715 North Prairie Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1/2 off first months rent!!!! - Well maintained 3 bed 2 bath home near downtown Sioux Falls. This home is located less than two miles from Augustana, USF, and Sanford medical center. The Interior has been updated with new appliances.

1 Unit Available
Beadie Greenway
514 S 5th Ave
514 South 5th Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1600 sqft
3 bed 2 bath single family home near downtown! - Great single family house! Centrally located near downtown on 5th Avenue. Off-street parking. Fenced in backyard. Nicely updated roof, windows, siding, and deck.

1 Unit Available
North End West
618 W McClellan House
618 West Mcclellan Street, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$825
618 W McClellan House Available 08/01/20 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME - 618 W MCCLELLAN STREET; PETS OK!! - THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS STARTING AUGUST 1, 2020.

1 Unit Available
Augustana
1900 S Prairie Ave
1900 S Prairie Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$800
1107 sqft
1900 S Prairie Ave Available 09/01/20 COZY 3 BD, 1 BA HOUSE WITH FRONT PORCH, NEAR DOWNTOWN SIOUX FALLS - THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS STARTING SEPTEMBER 1, 2020.

1 Unit Available
4601 East 26th Street
4601 East 26th Street, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$499
900 sqft
$499 FOR THE FIRST TWO FULL MONTHS AND $765 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE! To take a virtual tour of the 2 bedrooms, 1 bath unit, click on the link: https://my.matterport.

1 Unit Available
1716 South Melanie Lane
1716 South Melanie Lane, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$724
875 sqft
The Stoney Hill Apartments are located on the east side of Sioux Falls, near area shopping, dining, schools, medical centers and more! Stoney Hill offers a spacious 2 bedroom unit with lots of living space.

1 Unit Available
Augustana
1900 South Prairie Avenue
1900 South Prairie Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$800
1107 sqft
THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS STARTING SEPTEMBER 1, 2020. If you appreciate the older style homes with original wood floors, handcrafted plaster wall finishes and unique ceiling design, then you need to see this home.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Brandon, SD

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Brandon should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Brandon may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Brandon. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

