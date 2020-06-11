All apartments in Arlington
402 S 5th St. 3
402 S 5th St. 3

402 5th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

402 5th Street South, Arlington, SD 57212

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
One-bedroom apartment available in Brookings area - Property Id: 218643

Nice updated one-bedroom.
Includes all utilities except cable for 425/month with a year lease.
Other leasing terms available.
Call or text for a showing to 605-860-0277.
Free Applications online at our website thuryproperties.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218643
Property Id 218643

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

