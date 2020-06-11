One-bedroom apartment available in Brookings area - Property Id: 218643
Nice updated one-bedroom. Includes all utilities except cable for 425/month with a year lease. Other leasing terms available. Call or text for a showing to 605-860-0277. Free Applications online at our website thuryproperties.com Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218643 Property Id 218643
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 402 S 5th St. 3 have any available units?
402 S 5th St. 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, SD.
What amenities does 402 S 5th St. 3 have?
Some of 402 S 5th St. 3's amenities include recently renovated, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 S 5th St. 3 currently offering any rent specials?
402 S 5th St. 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.