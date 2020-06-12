/
3 bedroom apartments
75 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Red Hill, SC
1025 Carolina Road W-1
1025 Carolina Road, Red Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 Bedroom 2 Bath townhome for rent! $1,050.00 a month! - Townhouse in Carolina Pines for rent (W-1). 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. $1050/month. Water, sewer, trash collection, and pest control included with price of rent.
1025 Carolina Road M-1
1025 Carolina Rd, Red Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
- Comfortable townhouse in Carolina Pines 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for rent (Unit M-1) $1,050.00. Water, sewer, trash collection, and pest control included with price of rent.
1721 Juniper Dr
1721 Juniper Drive, Red Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Teal at 843-344-6879. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using https://www.avail.co Avail landlord software.
208 Lander Drive
208 Lander Drive, Red Hill, SC
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bath with an office and a bonus room (could easily be used as 6 bedrooms) located right on the golf course! Stainless Steele Stove, Fridge, & Microwave! Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer (as is).
Results within 1 mile of Red Hill
Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544, Conway, SC
Meet Coastal Club - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Coastal Club features luxury two and four-bedroom off-campus student apartments for rent in Conway, SC, just steps from Coastal Carolina University.
1122 Fairway Lane
1122 Fairway Lane, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5819806)
1526 Osage Drive
1526 Osage Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2100 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5491344)
1039 Tee Shot Drive Wild Wing @ Fairways
1039 Tee Shot Dr, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome at Wild Wing - Small Pet Okay Section 8 Not Accepted 12 Month Lease Only (RLNE3164547)
324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B
324 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
Newly available townhouse located in the desirable neighborhood of Kiskadee Parke. Fully furnished unit overlooking the lake with first floor bedroom and bathroom.
1125 Fairway Lane - 1
1125 Fairway Lane, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1125 Fairway Lane - 1 in Conway. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Red Hill
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1276 sqft
Located a short drive from restaurants and entertainment and about a 10-minute drive to the beach. This pet-friendly community offers high ceilings, plush carpeting, and a natural wood-burning fireplace. On-site fireside lounge.
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1508 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
997 Laurens Mill Drive
997 Laurens Mill Dr, Horry County, SC
997 Laurens Mill Drive Available 07/01/20 Lovely New Construction in The Parks! - Located in The Parks community of Carolina Forest, this new construction is ready for you! This home has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage and an open floor
1145 Great Lakes Cir
1145 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3Br 2Bth House ! Near back-gate of Market Commons! - Property Id: 298994 **TENANT Occupied**Cant view until 6-17 **Large Private Back Yard** - If the tenant wants a fence, the owner will split the cost with the tenant.
629 Piper Court
629 Piper Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bed / 2 Bath Single Family Home for Rent in Osprey Cove - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has new paint, flooring and carpet. Call us to schedule a showing today! (RLNE5844875)
649 Swinford Dr
649 Swinford Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 BR, 2 Bath off Forestbrook rd - Property Id: 295708 Built 2016 nearly new Home off Forestbrook Rd.
401 Abercromby Ct
401 Abercromby Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2105 sqft
Rent To Own...this excellent 3BR/2BA house on the best water view lot in Berkshire Forest. Single story home on a corner lot with spectacular pond and fountain views. Excellent neighborhood zoned for Carolina Forest schools and River Oaks Elementary.
1321 Mandarin Dr.
1321 Mandarin Drive, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
Woodland Lakes - Conway - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UEMiYurAqXA Beautiful 3bd/2ba with a 2-car garage. This home features upgraded floors, cabinets, extended driveway and patio.
5054 Belleglen Court Unit 202
5054 Belleglen Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5783083)
359 Waterside Drive
359 Waterside Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1860 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Home 2nd Row From the Waterway - *3 Bedrooms *2 Bathrooms *Large Yard *Screened in Patio *Spacious Open Concept Living *Beautiful Trey Ceilings *Large Master Bedroom and Closet *Split Bedroom Setup *Fenced in Yard (RLNE5762250)
113 Ashley Park Drive, 4C
113 Ashley Park Dr, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Ashley Park-Carolina Forest 1st floor condo - 1st Months Rent is Free!! First floor 3 bedroom 2 bath condo overlooking the water with a screened porch. Hardwood floors throughout the kitchen, hallway, dining room and living room.
142 Ella Kinley Circle #405
142 Ella Kinley Cir, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
142 Ella Kinley Circle #405 Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 4th floor condo with an elevator and exterior storage! - Fantastic unit, in a premium location in the Village at Queens Harbour II.
4567 E Walkerton
4567 East Walkerton Road, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2000 sqft
Walkers Woods - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage home in Walkers Woods.
