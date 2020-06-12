Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

75 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Red Hill, SC

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1025 Carolina Road W-1
1025 Carolina Road, Red Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 Bedroom 2 Bath townhome for rent! $1,050.00 a month! - Townhouse in Carolina Pines for rent (W-1). 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. $1050/month. Water, sewer, trash collection, and pest control included with price of rent.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1025 Carolina Road M-1
1025 Carolina Rd, Red Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
- Comfortable townhouse in Carolina Pines 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for rent (Unit M-1) $1,050.00. Water, sewer, trash collection, and pest control included with price of rent.

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1721 Juniper Dr
1721 Juniper Drive, Red Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Teal at 843-344-6879. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using https://www.avail.co Avail landlord software.

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
208 Lander Drive
208 Lander Drive, Red Hill, SC
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bath with an office and a bonus room (could easily be used as 6 bedrooms) located right on the golf course! Stainless Steele Stove, Fridge, & Microwave! Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer (as is).
Results within 1 mile of Red Hill
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:54am
Contact for Availability
Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544, Conway, SC
Meet Coastal Club - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Coastal Club features luxury two and four-bedroom off-campus student apartments for rent in Conway, SC, just steps from Coastal Carolina University.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1122 Fairway Lane
1122 Fairway Lane, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5819806)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1526 Osage Drive
1526 Osage Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2100 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5491344)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1039 Tee Shot Drive Wild Wing @ Fairways
1039 Tee Shot Dr, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome at Wild Wing - Small Pet Okay Section 8 Not Accepted 12 Month Lease Only (RLNE3164547)

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B
324 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
Newly available townhouse located in the desirable neighborhood of Kiskadee Parke. Fully furnished unit overlooking the lake with first floor bedroom and bathroom.

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1125 Fairway Lane - 1
1125 Fairway Lane, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1125 Fairway Lane - 1 in Conway. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Red Hill
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
13 Units Available
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1276 sqft
Located a short drive from restaurants and entertainment and about a 10-minute drive to the beach. This pet-friendly community offers high ceilings, plush carpeting, and a natural wood-burning fireplace. On-site fireside lounge.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1508 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
47 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
997 Laurens Mill Drive
997 Laurens Mill Dr, Horry County, SC
997 Laurens Mill Drive Available 07/01/20 Lovely New Construction in The Parks! - Located in The Parks community of Carolina Forest, this new construction is ready for you! This home has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage and an open floor

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1145 Great Lakes Cir
1145 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3Br 2Bth House ! Near back-gate of Market Commons! - Property Id: 298994 **TENANT Occupied**Cant view until 6-17 **Large Private Back Yard** - If the tenant wants a fence, the owner will split the cost with the tenant.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
629 Piper Court
629 Piper Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bed / 2 Bath Single Family Home for Rent in Osprey Cove - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has new paint, flooring and carpet. Call us to schedule a showing today! (RLNE5844875)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
649 Swinford Dr
649 Swinford Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 BR, 2 Bath off Forestbrook rd - Property Id: 295708 Built 2016 nearly new Home off Forestbrook Rd.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
401 Abercromby Ct
401 Abercromby Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2105 sqft
Rent To Own...this excellent 3BR/2BA house on the best water view lot in Berkshire Forest. Single story home on a corner lot with spectacular pond and fountain views. Excellent neighborhood zoned for Carolina Forest schools and River Oaks Elementary.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1321 Mandarin Dr.
1321 Mandarin Drive, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
Woodland Lakes - Conway - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UEMiYurAqXA Beautiful 3bd/2ba with a 2-car garage. This home features upgraded floors, cabinets, extended driveway and patio.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5054 Belleglen Court Unit 202
5054 Belleglen Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5783083)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
359 Waterside Drive
359 Waterside Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1860 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Home 2nd Row From the Waterway - *3 Bedrooms *2 Bathrooms *Large Yard *Screened in Patio *Spacious Open Concept Living *Beautiful Trey Ceilings *Large Master Bedroom and Closet *Split Bedroom Setup *Fenced in Yard (RLNE5762250)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
113 Ashley Park Drive, 4C
113 Ashley Park Dr, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Ashley Park-Carolina Forest 1st floor condo - 1st Months Rent is Free!! First floor 3 bedroom 2 bath condo overlooking the water with a screened porch. Hardwood floors throughout the kitchen, hallway, dining room and living room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
142 Ella Kinley Circle #405
142 Ella Kinley Cir, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
142 Ella Kinley Circle #405 Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 4th floor condo with an elevator and exterior storage! - Fantastic unit, in a premium location in the Village at Queens Harbour II.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4567 E Walkerton
4567 East Walkerton Road, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2000 sqft
Walkers Woods - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage home in Walkers Woods.

