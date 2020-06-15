1025 Carolina Road M-1

Amenities

- Comfortable townhouse in Carolina Pines 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for rent (Unit M-1) $1,050.00. Water, sewer, trash collection, and pest control included with price of rent. Two stories with kitchen, living room, dining room, has laundry area (provided washer and dryer). New carpeting throughout the unit.



Conveniently located within walking distance from CCU. Two neighborhood pools as well as a small playground for children.



AVAILABLE APPROXIMATELY JULY 1, 2020!!!!



Please call Coastal Realty and Development at 843-347-2230 for any questions.



To pick up a rental application please stop by our office, located at 395 Myrtle Greens Dr. Conway, SC



Application fee is only $50.



No Pets Allowed



