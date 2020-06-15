All apartments in Red Hill
Find more places like 1025 Carolina Road M-1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Red Hill, SC
/
1025 Carolina Road M-1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1025 Carolina Road M-1

1025 Carolina Rd · (843) 347-2230
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Red Hill
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

1025 Carolina Rd, Red Hill, SC 29526

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1025 Carolina Road M-1 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
playground
pool
- Comfortable townhouse in Carolina Pines 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for rent (Unit M-1) $1,050.00. Water, sewer, trash collection, and pest control included with price of rent. Two stories with kitchen, living room, dining room, has laundry area (provided washer and dryer). New carpeting throughout the unit.

Conveniently located within walking distance from CCU. Two neighborhood pools as well as a small playground for children.

AVAILABLE APPROXIMATELY JULY 1, 2020!!!!

Please call Coastal Realty and Development at 843-347-2230 for any questions.

To pick up a rental application please stop by our office, located at 395 Myrtle Greens Dr. Conway, SC

Application fee is only $50.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4345183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Carolina Road M-1 have any available units?
1025 Carolina Road M-1 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1025 Carolina Road M-1 have?
Some of 1025 Carolina Road M-1's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Carolina Road M-1 currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Carolina Road M-1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Carolina Road M-1 pet-friendly?
No, 1025 Carolina Road M-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Hill.
Does 1025 Carolina Road M-1 offer parking?
No, 1025 Carolina Road M-1 does not offer parking.
Does 1025 Carolina Road M-1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1025 Carolina Road M-1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Carolina Road M-1 have a pool?
Yes, 1025 Carolina Road M-1 has a pool.
Does 1025 Carolina Road M-1 have accessible units?
No, 1025 Carolina Road M-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Carolina Road M-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 Carolina Road M-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 Carolina Road M-1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 Carolina Road M-1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1025 Carolina Road M-1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Red Hill 2 BedroomsRed Hill 3 Bedrooms
Red Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRed Hill Apartments with Pool
Red Hill Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Myrtle Beach, SCLittle River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Georgetown, SCMurrells Inlet, SCShallotte, NC
Socastee, SCGarden City, SCSurfside Beach, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Coastal Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity