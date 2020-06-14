/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:30 AM
12 Furnished Apartments for rent in Conway, SC
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:54am
$
Contact for Availability
Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$599
1089 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$499
1577 sqft
Meet Coastal Club - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Coastal Club features luxury two and four-bedroom off-campus student apartments for rent in Conway, SC, just steps from Coastal Carolina University.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B
324 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
Newly available townhouse located in the desirable neighborhood of Kiskadee Parke. Fully furnished unit overlooking the lake with first floor bedroom and bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Conway
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit H
360 Myrtle Green Drive, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
Furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath for $800 a month! - 2 Bedroom/1 Bath condo on 2nd Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 360-H. Rent is $800 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool.
Results within 5 miles of Conway
1 of 66
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
997 Laurens Mill Drive
997 Laurens Mill Dr, Horry County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
2511 sqft
997 Laurens Mill Drive Available 07/01/20 Lovely New Construction in The Parks! - Located in The Parks community of Carolina Forest, this new construction is ready for you! This home has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage and an open floor
Results within 10 miles of Conway
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
7 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$965
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1508 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1033 World Tour Blvd Unit 204
1033 World Tour Boulevard, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautifully Furnished 2 Bedroom Condo in World Tour - This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo is a must see! This two bedroom is over 1200 square feet with granite counter tops, fully furnished, and ready to move in! Rent includes water, sewer, trash,
1 of 70
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1037 Huger Park Ave.
1037 Huger Park Ave, Horry County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3117 sqft
1037 Huger Park Ave. Available 07/01/20 Spacious New Construction in The Parks! - Situated on a large lot, this home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, private balcony, and spacious floor plan.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Myrtle Beach
1 Unit Available
2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2
2105 Firebird Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Pet Friendly, Walk to Beach, Furnished, 2 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
370 Snorkel Way
370 Snorkel Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Walk to Beach, Furnished, 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
1113 Shire Way
1113 Shire Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2150 sqft
Beautiful furnished single story home in Highlands at Withers in The Market Common. This home has it all with a 1-car garage, open floor plan, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
1208 Yorkshire Pkwy.
1208 Yorkshire Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2700 sqft
This beautiful, fully furnished, single family home with bonus room, this home boast granite fire place with natural gas logs. Includes recessed lighting upgraded hardware and fixtures.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
174 Olde Towne Way, #2
174 Olde Towne Way, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Desireable Wellington Community - Owner will rent FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED Come see this 3 bedroom 3 bath 1600 square foot townhome today! Spacious floor plan with 1 bedroom downstairs along with a 2nd bedroom and large master upstairs.
Similar Pages
Conway 2 BedroomsConway 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsConway 3 BedroomsConway Apartments with BalconyConway Apartments with Garage
Conway Apartments with GymConway Apartments with Hardwood FloorsConway Apartments with ParkingConway Apartments with Pool