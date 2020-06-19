Legends North of Broad

Lease Length: 6-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (due w/ application); Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350 1-pet & $500 2-pets.
limit: 2
restrictions: Weight 45lbs & up restricted to 1st floor; 70lbs & up max one pet; Breed restrictions apply.
