Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

Legends North of Broad

100 Pinckney Marsh Ln · (843) 666-8389
Rent Special
One Month Free Rent Off the 2nd Full Month, w/13-Month Lease.
Location

100 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Beaufort, SC 29906

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04201 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit 04100 · Avail. now

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit 04101 · Avail. now

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04302 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1302 sqft

Unit 04305 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1302 sqft

Unit 04304 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1302 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legends North of Broad.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
internet access
package receiving
accessible
on-site laundry
business center
conference room
courtyard
game room
lobby
online portal
shuffle board
At Legends North of Broad, we strive to provide all the comforts of home and superior service through our professional and responsive management team. Come Enjoy the Luxury Lifestyle You Deserve!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (due w/ application); Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350 1-pet & $500 2-pets.
limit: 2
restrictions: Weight 45lbs & up restricted to 1st floor; 70lbs & up max one pet; Breed restrictions apply.
Dogs
fee: $350 1-pet & $500 2-pets
restrictions: Weight 45 lbs & up restricted to 1st floor; 70lbs & up max one pet; Breed restrictions apply.
Cats
fee: $350 1-pet & $500 2-pets
restrictions: Weight 45 lbs & up restricted to 1st floor; 70lbs & up max one pet; Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Legends North of Broad have any available units?
Legends North of Broad has 11 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Legends North of Broad have?
Some of Legends North of Broad's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legends North of Broad currently offering any rent specials?
Legends North of Broad is offering the following rent specials: One Month Free Rent Off the 2nd Full Month, w/13-Month Lease.
Is Legends North of Broad pet-friendly?
Yes, Legends North of Broad is pet friendly.
Does Legends North of Broad offer parking?
Yes, Legends North of Broad offers parking.
Does Legends North of Broad have units with washers and dryers?
No, Legends North of Broad does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Legends North of Broad have a pool?
Yes, Legends North of Broad has a pool.
Does Legends North of Broad have accessible units?
Yes, Legends North of Broad has accessible units.
Does Legends North of Broad have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legends North of Broad has units with dishwashers.
Does Legends North of Broad have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Legends North of Broad has units with air conditioning.
