When Does a Guest Become a Tenant? - Signs to Look Out For

As a landlord or property manager, you already know that dealing with tenants can be difficult. However, dealing with someone who is living on your property and isn’t a tenant listed on the lease agreement is a whole new ball game.

Whether your tenant has invited a friend or relative to stay with them while they “get on their feet” or let a significant other move in without clearing it with you first, the individual may quickly cross the line between guest and tenant.

Unfortunately, this happens fairly often. But don’t fret, you have options when it comes to any “long-term guest” situations. So, what do you do when a guest becomes a tenant? How do you know? We’ve got you covered.

What’s the Difference Between a Guest and a Tenant?

The most definitive difference between a guest and a tenant is a signature on your rental agreement. If the individual in question does not have their name on the lease, then they aren’t a tenant.

In other words, you can’t legally hold them liable for any damage. They also aren’t legally responsible for rent payments.

Guests are the individuals who your tenant invites to the property. They don’t live in or pay rent for the property.

There are many categories of guests, which include:

Significant others who may sleep over a few nights a week

College students who return for spring break or other short breaks (not including summer)

Friends or relatives who may visit and stay at the property for short periods of time. This usually doesn’t exceed two weeks within a 6-month period.

Any hired help that doesn’t live on the property. Examples include full-time cleaners, nurses, pet sitters/walkers, and nannies.

When Does a Guest Become a Tenant?

As a landlord or property manager, it’s in your best interest to keep an eye out for any guest who is on the verge of becoming (or already is!) a tenant.

Many landlords charge more for couples or multiple people occupying a unit. Therefore, you have the opportunity to increase the rent payment. You can potentially negotiate a new and longer lease agreement.

Not to mention, an unexpected tenant can drive up utility costs. They can also increase the wear and tear on the apartment. The best way to avoid this is to keep on top of it.

Telltale Signs That a Guest Has Become a Tenant:

They pay rent. If you are receiving rent payment from an individual who frequently stays or lives on the property, but is not named on the lease, then they’re considered a tenant. Get their names on a lease pronto!

If you are receiving rent payment from an individual who frequently stays or lives on the property, but is not named on the lease, then they’re considered a tenant. Get their names on a lease pronto! They have mail addressed to the property. Getting mail at a property is a key indicator that an individual has established residence, whether you know about it or not.

Getting mail at a property is a key indicator that an individual has established residence, whether you know about it or not. They put in maintenance requests. It’s bold of someone who doesn’t live at the property to request maintenance on it. However, it’s a sure sign that they aren’t a guest, as they’ve already begun to act like a tenant.

It’s bold of someone who doesn’t live at the property to request maintenance on it. However, it’s a sure sign that they aren’t a guest, as they’ve already begun to act like a tenant. They move in. If you see a U-Haul, you’ve got a new tenant on your hands. If they move in pets, furniture, or any other belongings, you shouldn’t consider them a guest.

If you see a U-Haul, you’ve got a new tenant on your hands. If they move in pets, furniture, or any other belongings, you shouldn’t consider them a guest. They spend every night at the property. Have you noticed that you see this person more than you see your actual tenant? As in, they spend almost every night at the property?

Have you noticed that you see this person more than you see your actual tenant? As in, they spend almost every night at the property? They have made a verbal agreement with the tenant. If a guest has made a verbal agreement with the tenant, then you may consider them a tenant, as well. For example, “You can stay here if we split the rent” or “You can live here until you get back on your feet” are verbal agreements that indicate the individual is now a tenant.

How to Proactively Prevent Guests from Becoming Tenants

The most important thing to remember in this situation is that it’s your job as a landlord or property manager to be proactive instead of reactive.

You might hope to never have to deal with this issue. However, you must have an established protocol to deal with it before it occurs.

Here are some ways to be proactive about preventing guests from becoming tenants:

1 . Know your State’s Laws

States have their own laws regarding treatment of a guest that has overstayed and become a tenant. For example, in New York, it’s illegal for a landlord to mandate that only those named on the lease occupy or live in the apartment. The tenant is legally allowed to share the apartment with their immediate family and one other individual and their immediate family.

In the state of California, a landlord may ask a guest to sign a lease agreement if the guest has overstayed past the time period outlined in the lease. Additionally, if you accept rent payment from said guest in California, you may have initiated a tenant-landlord relationship. That guarantees the guest the rights and protections of any tenant that the lease lists.

2 . Review your Lease Agreement.

Does your lease agreement have a “use of premises” clause? If not, add one in. A “use of premises” clause clearly defines how the tenant is allowed to use the premises in a way that doesn’t breach the covenant of quiet enjoyment.

In this clause, you may limit the number of guests and how long they may stay on the property within reason.

It’s imperative to have a “use of premises” clause in your agreement early on. That’s because you can’t add it in after the tenant has signed. You can only amend this clause if your tenant agrees to sign an updated lease agreement.

3 . Send a “Notice to Quit” to your Tenant.

If you have noticed a guest-turned-tenant situation, you can still put a stop to it. Sending your tenant a “notice to quit” letter will outline their breach of the lease agreement. It’ll give them time to rectify the situation.

This warning letter also serves as a record of the infraction. So, make sure to keep a copy for yourself.

Final Thoughts

There’s no easy way to deal with a guest who has become a tenant. However, it’s best to work with a professional.

Discuss your options with an attorney. They’ll advise you on how to comply with your state’s laws and your current lease.

Don’t mind having an additional tenant or screening the guest? Then you may want to consider adding them to the lease agreement. You may also be entitled to increase the rent when you add another person to the lease.

Have a frank conversation with your tenant and their guest about the situation. Offer a new lease agreement as an option.

In many cases, the guest will be happy to sign a lease agreement. If they are noncompliant, you may have to move forward with the eviction of both tenants on the grounds of lease violation.