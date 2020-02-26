1744 Andrews Place

Amenities

Nice 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Williamsport PA - Nice 4 Bedroom 1.5 bath Single Family Home- Williamsport, PA, available now. 1st floor has a open concept, 2 bedrooms, full bath, large eat in kitchen/dining area and living room space. Basement has large open room with 2 bedrooms, half bath and laundry. Fresh paint throughout. Nice deck for outdoor seating and nice size yard. Gas Heat. Appliances included: Stove and Refrigerator. $1150/month plus utilities. A matching security deposit ($1150) plus $20 application fee per adult is required prior to move in. Pets are welcome with additional $25/month fee per cat/dog. To schedule your private showing, please call 570-742-3253.



(RLNE5851668)