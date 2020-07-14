All apartments in Williamsport
Grampian Hills Apartments
Last updated June 16 2020

Grampian Hills Apartments

300 Valley Heights Dr · (570) 589-7334
Location

300 Valley Heights Dr, Williamsport, PA 17701

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 years AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grampian Hills Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
volleyball court
parking
basketball court
car wash area
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
playground
Grampian Hills offers large, newly-renovated apartments just minutes from downtown Williamsport. Located on a quiet hillside, our community is easily accessible to I-180 and Rt 15 and the areas major employers and colleges. UPMC Susquehanna Hospital, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Frito-Lay and The Brodart Company are all nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-3 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per adult applicant
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom), $450 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: apartment community friendly dogs, 15" from shoulder to paw or smaller
Storage Details: Extra storage in basements included

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grampian Hills Apartments have any available units?
Grampian Hills Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williamsport, PA.
How much is rent in Williamsport, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Williamsport Rent Report.
What amenities does Grampian Hills Apartments have?
Some of Grampian Hills Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grampian Hills Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Grampian Hills Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grampian Hills Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Grampian Hills Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Grampian Hills Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Grampian Hills Apartments offers parking.
Does Grampian Hills Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Grampian Hills Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Grampian Hills Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Grampian Hills Apartments has a pool.
Does Grampian Hills Apartments have accessible units?
No, Grampian Hills Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Grampian Hills Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grampian Hills Apartments has units with dishwashers.
