Grampian Hills Apartments

Lease Length: 1-3 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per adult applicant
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom), $450 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: apartment community friendly dogs, 15" from shoulder to paw or smaller
Storage Details: Extra storage in basements included