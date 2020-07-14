All apartments in Wilkinsburg
Find more places like 7451 Light House Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilkinsburg, PA
/
7451 Light House Point
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:01 AM

7451 Light House Point

7451 Lighthouse Pt · (412) 609-5063
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wilkinsburg
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

7451 Lighthouse Pt, Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
Beacon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1259 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Available for a lease to begin right away!
This first floor apartment features a private patio with large sliding glass doors, a master suite with bathroom attached, and abundant storage space throughout.  Your modern kitchen is open to the living room and dining room with everything you need including a dishwasher, built-in microwave, gas stove, side by side refrigerator with water and ice in the door, garbage disposal, generous pantry containing a washer & dryer, and a breakfast bar.  Receive guests into your welcoming foyer with the push of a button using a convenient intercom door-lock system.  Landlord pays water, sewage, and trash disposal. Tenant pays gas and electric. Certain floor plans may have different amenities depending on how recently they have been renovated. Apartment Amenities - Two bedroom/two bath apartment - Private patio with direct access to a grassy area - In unit laundry - Fully equipped kitchen with granite, custom cabinets, and stainless appliances - Large foyer with guest closet - Blinds on all windows - Ceiling Fans - Track lighting - Wood floors and ceramic throughout - Large closets - Individually controlled heating & central air conditioning - Intercom door-lock system - High speed Internet/cable access available - Over 1,250 sq. ft.
Welcome to a charming community with green space, shady trees, and manicured lawns.  Beacon Hill East End apartments are each over 1250 square feet with two-bedrooms, two-bathrooms, modern conveniences and inviting community amenities.  Choose to relax on your private balcony or patio, take a soothing dip in the heated pool, book the party room for that special event, or head out to close-by shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7451 Light House Point have any available units?
7451 Light House Point has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7451 Light House Point have?
Some of 7451 Light House Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7451 Light House Point currently offering any rent specials?
7451 Light House Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7451 Light House Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 7451 Light House Point is pet friendly.
Does 7451 Light House Point offer parking?
Yes, 7451 Light House Point offers parking.
Does 7451 Light House Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7451 Light House Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7451 Light House Point have a pool?
Yes, 7451 Light House Point has a pool.
Does 7451 Light House Point have accessible units?
No, 7451 Light House Point does not have accessible units.
Does 7451 Light House Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7451 Light House Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 7451 Light House Point have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7451 Light House Point has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7451 Light House Point?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wilkinsburg 1 BedroomsWilkinsburg 2 Bedrooms
Wilkinsburg Apartments with BalconiesWilkinsburg Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Wilkinsburg Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Aliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PABridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PAMcKees Rocks, PACastle Shannon, PA
Aspinwall, PABrentwood, PASwissvale, PAAmbridge, PASharpsburg, PAMcKeesport, PAUniontown, PACrafton, PAWashington, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity