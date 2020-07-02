4706 Brownsville Road.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Location!!! Near Caste Village and Route 51. Cape Cod features fresh paint, Hardwood floor entry. New carpet throughout. 34x25 game room with wet bar frig and 1/2 bath. living room with decorative fireplace, spacious separate dining room, equipped kitchen (built in microwave and electric oven,) plus counter cook top. Door to nice sized covered porch off kitchen and a small separate den off kitchen (office). Two bedrooms first floor, bedroom second floor with full bath Lawn care provided by landlord. Oversized 1 car attached garage (no access) from house). Landlord uses a portion for his items, but more than enough room for vehicle in garage. Washer/dryer tenant convenience. NO PETS NON SMOKERS