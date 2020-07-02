4706 Brownsville Road.

Amenities
Location!!! Near Caste Village and Route 51. Cape Cod features fresh paint, Hardwood floor entry. New carpet throughout. 34x25 game room with wet bar frig and 1/2 bath. living room with decorative fireplace, spacious separate dining room, equipped kitchen (built in microwave and electric oven,) plus counter cook top. Door to nice sized covered porch off kitchen and a small separate den off kitchen (office). Two bedrooms first floor, bedroom second floor with full bath Lawn care provided by landlord. Oversized 1 car attached garage (no access) from house). Landlord uses a portion for his items, but more than enough room for vehicle in garage. Washer/dryer tenant convenience. NO PETS NON SMOKERS