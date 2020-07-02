All apartments in Whitehall
4706 Brownsville Road.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

4706 Brownsville Road

4706 Brownsville Road · (412) 833-5405
Location

4706 Brownsville Road, Whitehall, PA 15236
Whitehall

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Location!!! Near Caste Village and Route 51. Cape Cod features fresh paint, Hardwood floor entry. New carpet throughout. 34x25 game room with wet bar frig and 1/2 bath. living room with decorative fireplace, spacious separate dining room, equipped kitchen (built in microwave and electric oven,) plus counter cook top. Door to nice sized covered porch off kitchen and a small separate den off kitchen (office). Two bedrooms first floor, bedroom second floor with full bath Lawn care provided by landlord. Oversized 1 car attached garage (no access) from house). Landlord uses a portion for his items, but more than enough room for vehicle in garage. Washer/dryer tenant convenience. NO PETS NON SMOKERS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4706 Brownsville Road have any available units?
4706 Brownsville Road has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4706 Brownsville Road have?
Some of 4706 Brownsville Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4706 Brownsville Road currently offering any rent specials?
4706 Brownsville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4706 Brownsville Road pet-friendly?
No, 4706 Brownsville Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whitehall.
Does 4706 Brownsville Road offer parking?
Yes, 4706 Brownsville Road offers parking.
Does 4706 Brownsville Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4706 Brownsville Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4706 Brownsville Road have a pool?
No, 4706 Brownsville Road does not have a pool.
Does 4706 Brownsville Road have accessible units?
No, 4706 Brownsville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4706 Brownsville Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4706 Brownsville Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4706 Brownsville Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4706 Brownsville Road does not have units with air conditioning.

