Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:53 PM

137 Melvin Drive

137 Melvin Drive · (412) 520-7684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

137 Melvin Drive, West Mifflin, PA 15236
Pleasant Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1368 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
game room
on-site laundry
parking
e-payments
garage
internet access
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad. This is a Full House LLC offering ONLY***

7/1/20

This unit is not eligible for section 8.

***Please Read The Entire Add***

Description: This gem is has 2 bedrooms and a den perfect for an office or nursery, 1 bathroom single-family home on a quiet dead-end street. Original charm with decorative fireplaces, wood staircase, and curved archways. Nice closet spaces for extra storage. Gorgeous, fenced backyard with deck. Entertaining is a breeze in this home as the living room flows easily into the dining room. Enclosed porch off living area could be used as a game room, playroom, or office. Extra storage in the basement with w/d hookups. Dishwasher.

Located in West Mifflin close to shopping, minutes from Rt 51, South Hills area, South Park, Bethel Park, and Pleasant Hills.

Parking: 1 car garage with additional off street parking via parking pad at the front of the yard..

A/C: No air conditioning. Tenant is permitted to install window units.

Tenant's Utility Responsibilities: gas, electric, cable, internet. Tenant responsible for lawn care, and snow/ice removal.

NO SMOKING

Pets: Pets may be considered with additional fees; however, un-insurable dog breeds are not permitted. Please ask us about our policy for your pet(s).

Pay your rent online
Submit Maintenance Requests Online

Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.

Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys.

Property Manager:
Keller Williams Realty - Pgh - East
The Full House LLC

For a complete list of our available units see the “tenants” section of our website https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/thefullhousellc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Melvin Drive have any available units?
137 Melvin Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 137 Melvin Drive have?
Some of 137 Melvin Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Melvin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
137 Melvin Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Melvin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 137 Melvin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 137 Melvin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 137 Melvin Drive does offer parking.
Does 137 Melvin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Melvin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Melvin Drive have a pool?
No, 137 Melvin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 137 Melvin Drive have accessible units?
No, 137 Melvin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Melvin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 Melvin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Melvin Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 137 Melvin Drive has units with air conditioning.
