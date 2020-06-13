137 Melvin Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 game room on-site laundry parking e-payments garage internet access

***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad. This is a Full House LLC offering ONLY***



7/1/20



This unit is not eligible for section 8.



***Please Read The Entire Add***



Description: This gem is has 2 bedrooms and a den perfect for an office or nursery, 1 bathroom single-family home on a quiet dead-end street. Original charm with decorative fireplaces, wood staircase, and curved archways. Nice closet spaces for extra storage. Gorgeous, fenced backyard with deck. Entertaining is a breeze in this home as the living room flows easily into the dining room. Enclosed porch off living area could be used as a game room, playroom, or office. Extra storage in the basement with w/d hookups. Dishwasher.



Located in West Mifflin close to shopping, minutes from Rt 51, South Hills area, South Park, Bethel Park, and Pleasant Hills.



Parking: 1 car garage with additional off street parking via parking pad at the front of the yard..



A/C: No air conditioning. Tenant is permitted to install window units.



Tenant's Utility Responsibilities: gas, electric, cable, internet. Tenant responsible for lawn care, and snow/ice removal.



NO SMOKING



Pets: Pets may be considered with additional fees; however, un-insurable dog breeds are not permitted. Please ask us about our policy for your pet(s).



Pay your rent online

Submit Maintenance Requests Online



Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.



Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys.



Property Manager:

Keller Williams Realty - Pgh - East

The Full House LLC



For a complete list of our available units see the “tenants” section of our website https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/thefullhousellc