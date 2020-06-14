Apartment List
/
PA
/
west mifflin
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

130 Apartments for rent in West Mifflin, PA with garage

West Mifflin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
Pleasant Hills
1 Unit Available
137 Melvin Drive
137 Melvin Drive, West Mifflin, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1368 sqft
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad.
Results within 1 mile of West Mifflin

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
215 E 15th Ave Allegheny County
215 East 15th Avenue, Homestead, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$695
1472 sqft
HOMESTEAD (Pittsburgh): 2-story home with yard garage and more! - 2 story with garage a plus! Hardwood floors. Features 2 bed/1 bath. Walk to schools and shops in the Homestead section of Pittsburgh. Please visit www.arps.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Munhall
1 Unit Available
4409 Superior St
4409 Superior Street, Munhall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Beautiful 2BR/1 Bath second-floor apartment in Munhall! Close to Homestead shopping center, I-376, and Pittsburgh! Property Highlights: - Eat-in kitchen - Central AC - On street parking (owner uses garage) - Washer and dryer in unit - Basement for
Results within 5 miles of West Mifflin
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
Shadyside
12 Units Available
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,823
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
Baldwin
49 Units Available
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$605
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
721 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
54 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,468
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1135 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Munhall
10 Units Available
The Waterfront
611 East Waterfront Drive, Munhall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,139
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
1515 sqft
Waterfront location with beautiful views and access to the Waterfront shopping districts. Spacious floor plans, washer/dryer in unit and luxurious finishes like crown molding and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Whitehall
26 Units Available
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,200
1053 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1015 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Shadyside
20 Units Available
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,370
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Squirrel Hill South
11 Units Available
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,566
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1155 sqft
At The Gateway at Summerset you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city without ever leaving Pittsburgh.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Shadyside
9 Units Available
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,370
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
996 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Squirrel Hill South
9 Units Available
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1068 sqft
Near Frick Park and public transportation. This community is also minutes from the university. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lounge area, and a pet-friendly space. Short-term leasing available. Non-smoking community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Squirrel Hill South
1 Unit Available
Walnut on Wightman
1720 Wightman Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,005
1727 sqft
St. Edmund's Academy, Forbes Avenue and Schenley Drive are convenient to this community. Residents have bike storage and on-site parking at the smoke-free community. Units include balconies/patios, additional storage and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Southside Flats
5 Units Available
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,347
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,617
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
1157 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Squirrel Hill South
8 Units Available
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
949 sqft
Community provides garage parking, bike storage and on-site laundry facilities. Units include high-speed internet access, balconies and a full range of appliances. Located in the Squirrel Hill district adjacent to Davis Playground and Hobart Street.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Squirrel Hill South
4 Units Available
Wightman Street Apartments
2135 Wightman St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
572 sqft
Close to Magee Field, the Carnegie Museum and Monongahela River, this community offers on-site bike storage, covered parking, laundry facilities in the building. Units have up to four bedrooms and a full range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Squirrel Hill South
1 Unit Available
5644 Hempstead Road
5644 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
640 sqft
Residents of this community have access to on-site laundry and covered parking at this pet-friendly community. Units have balconies/patios, a full range of appliances and high-speed internet access. Just minutes from Schenley Park and I-376.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated January 14 at 06:12pm
Shadyside
Contact for Availability
Kenmawr Apartments
401 Shady Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Kenmawr Apartments in Pittsburgh, PA offer cheery units with lots of light, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Choice Shadyside location. Multiple floor plans to suit your needs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Squirrel Hill North
1 Unit Available
1525 S Negley
1525 South Negley Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Stunning apartment located in the Heart of Squirrel Hill near the corner of Aylesboro and S Negley.- 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with garage parking Light Bright and Airy 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment many period details remain in place.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Squirrel Hill North
1 Unit Available
5657 Forbes Ave
5657 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1996 sqft
Stunning 5 Bedroom recently remodeled home in fantastic location! - This recently renovated home is available in one of the best locations in the city! Located on Forbes Avenue in the Squirrel Hill district, this home is walking distance to some of

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kelly West
1 Unit Available
549 South Trenton Avenue
549 South Trenton Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Trenton Square Townhomes - 549 549 South Trenton Avenue Available 07/04/20 Beautifully Renovated 3BR Townhouse w/Garage & Central Air (Regent Square) - Renovated 3BR townhouse in Regent Square.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
739 Gaywood Dr
739 Gaywood Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom home in Penn Hills/Blackridge neighborhood. Conveniently located near the I-376 corridor.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Oakland
1 Unit Available
3301 Juliet St Unit 2
3301 Juliet Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2.5 BR / 1 Bath in Oakland. Completely Renovated! Walk or bike to Pitt, McGee, Carlow, CMU, and Schenley Park. Less than two blocks from city bus stop. Five minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1118 Largo Way
1118 Largo Way, East McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$775
Now Available! Large 2 bedroom townhome located in East McKeesport! Newer Fully Equipped Kitchen w/ Dishwasher; Gas Heat (forced air); Central A/C; Garage Parking + Driveway; Balcony; Laundry Hookups.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in West Mifflin, PA

West Mifflin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PAWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PABellevue, PAWeirton, WVCarnegie, PAMcKeesport, PA
Brentwood, PASeven Fields, PAGlassport, PARochester, PAMount Oliver, PASwissvale, PACheat Lake, WVUniontown, PAEast McKeesport, PAGreensburg, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University