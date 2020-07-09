All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:02 AM

232 Wilson Avenue, Apt 1

232 Wilson Ave · (724) 746-6212
Location

232 Wilson Ave, Washington, PA 15301

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Charming ground level efficiency apartment with large kitchen, bonus front room, porch, and off street parking.

$600.00/mo + All Utilities
Security deposit and first month's rent due at lease signing.

Our online rental application is required to be submitted by any prospective tenant prior to any showing appointments. To submit your application, please visit our website at www.AmericanDestinyPM.com. Click the "Find a Home" tab. Scroll down 66 Laurel and click "View Details". A New browser will open with an orange box that says "Apply Now".

Please complete the application with the most detailed information available. Each adult who is looking to view the apartment must submit an application. During the application you will be prompted to submit a $40.00 application fee. However, this is not due until after the property is shown should you choose to move forward with our application.

Thank you-
3 Unit Multi-Family Home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Wilson Avenue, Apt 1 have any available units?
232 Wilson Avenue, Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, PA.
What amenities does 232 Wilson Avenue, Apt 1 have?
Some of 232 Wilson Avenue, Apt 1's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Wilson Avenue, Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
232 Wilson Avenue, Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Wilson Avenue, Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 232 Wilson Avenue, Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 232 Wilson Avenue, Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 232 Wilson Avenue, Apt 1 offers parking.
Does 232 Wilson Avenue, Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Wilson Avenue, Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Wilson Avenue, Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 232 Wilson Avenue, Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 232 Wilson Avenue, Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 232 Wilson Avenue, Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Wilson Avenue, Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Wilson Avenue, Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Wilson Avenue, Apt 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Wilson Avenue, Apt 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
