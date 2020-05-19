All apartments in Washington
105 E. Hallam Ave - 2
Last updated May 19 2020

105 E. Hallam Ave - 2

105 East Hallam Avenue · (724) 745-5969
Washington
Apartments with Balcony
3 Bedrooms
Location

105 East Hallam Avenue, Washington, PA 15301

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Spacious two bedroom, one full bath apartment with large living room full of natural lighting. The apartment is located within walking distance to shops, and the Washington Hospital.
$650/month Includes trash,
Tenant pays, water, sewage, gas and electric.
Security deposit and first month's rent due at lease signing.

Our online rental application is required to be submitted by any prospective tenant prior to any showing appointments. To submit your application, please visit our website at www.americandestinypm.com and click on the "Find a Home" tab to select the property that you are interested in applying for.

Please complete the application with the most detailed information available. Each adult who is looking to view the apartment must submit an application. During the application you will be prompted to submit a $40.00 application fee. However, this is not due until after the property is shown should you choose to move forward with our application.

Pet Friendly - 250$ non refundable security deposit and 50$ month fee .
2 unit multi-family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 E. Hallam Ave - 2 have any available units?
105 E. Hallam Ave - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, PA.
What amenities does 105 E. Hallam Ave - 2 have?
Some of 105 E. Hallam Ave - 2's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 E. Hallam Ave - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
105 E. Hallam Ave - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 E. Hallam Ave - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 E. Hallam Ave - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 105 E. Hallam Ave - 2 offer parking?
No, 105 E. Hallam Ave - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 105 E. Hallam Ave - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 E. Hallam Ave - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 E. Hallam Ave - 2 have a pool?
No, 105 E. Hallam Ave - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 105 E. Hallam Ave - 2 have accessible units?
No, 105 E. Hallam Ave - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 105 E. Hallam Ave - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 E. Hallam Ave - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 E. Hallam Ave - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 E. Hallam Ave - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
