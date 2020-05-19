105 E. Hallam Ave - 2

Amenities

pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious two bedroom, one full bath apartment with large living room full of natural lighting. The apartment is located within walking distance to shops, and the Washington Hospital.

$650/month Includes trash,

Tenant pays, water, sewage, gas and electric.

Security deposit and first month's rent due at lease signing.



Our online rental application is required to be submitted by any prospective tenant prior to any showing appointments. To submit your application, please visit our website at www.americandestinypm.com and click on the "Find a Home" tab to select the property that you are interested in applying for.



Please complete the application with the most detailed information available. Each adult who is looking to view the apartment must submit an application. During the application you will be prompted to submit a $40.00 application fee. However, this is not due until after the property is shown should you choose to move forward with our application.



Pet Friendly - 250$ non refundable security deposit and 50$ month fee .

2 unit multi-family home