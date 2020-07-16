1249 Meadowbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Available immediately! This spacious townhome is available for immediate rent. First floor features new flooring with a living room, dining room, equipped kitchen and a first floor powder room. The second floor has two bedrooms with abundant storage. New washer and dryer, freshly painted. Relax on the rear private patio or the community swimming pool. Convenient location, close to I-79, Rt 19, Shopping, Tanger Outlets, restaurants, Meadows Casino. NO SMOKING. Small dog may be considered at owners discretion with additional rent/security deposit.