All apartments in Washington County
Find more places like 1249 Meadowbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington County, PA
/
1249 Meadowbrook Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:23 AM

1249 Meadowbrook Drive

1249 Meadowbrook Dr · (412) 833-5405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1249 Meadowbrook Dr, Washington County, PA 15317

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Available immediately! This spacious townhome is available for immediate rent. First floor features new flooring with a living room, dining room, equipped kitchen and a first floor powder room. The second floor has two bedrooms with abundant storage. New washer and dryer, freshly painted. Relax on the rear private patio or the community swimming pool. Convenient location, close to I-79, Rt 19, Shopping, Tanger Outlets, restaurants, Meadows Casino. NO SMOKING. Small dog may be considered at owners discretion with additional rent/security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1249 Meadowbrook Drive have any available units?
1249 Meadowbrook Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1249 Meadowbrook Drive have?
Some of 1249 Meadowbrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1249 Meadowbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1249 Meadowbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 Meadowbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1249 Meadowbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1249 Meadowbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1249 Meadowbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 1249 Meadowbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1249 Meadowbrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 Meadowbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1249 Meadowbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 1249 Meadowbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1249 Meadowbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 Meadowbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1249 Meadowbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1249 Meadowbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1249 Meadowbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1249 Meadowbrook Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln
Canonsburg, PA 15317

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PAMorgantown, WVSouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PABridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PAMcKees Rocks, PASwissvale, PAMcKeesport, PACrafton, PACastle Shannon, PA
Brentwood, PAWilkinsburg, PAMount Oliver, PAWashington, PAAspinwall, PASharpsburg, PASteubenville, OHAmbridge, PAUniontown, PACheat Lake, WV

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity