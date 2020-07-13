Apartment List
114 Apartments for rent in Warminster Heights, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Warminster Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common are...
1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:33pm
1 Unit Available
The Glen at Bucks
675 E Street Rd, Warminster Heights, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,166
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Shopping and dining is only minutes away from this property via East Street Road. Apartments have private balconies or patios and feature in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool and gym.
Results within 1 mile of Warminster Heights
1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
The Apartments at Rosewood
345 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
The Apartments at Rosewood provide comfortable, convenient garden-style living at reasonable rates that include off-street parking and swimming pool membership! Surrounded by private residences and convenient shopping, The Apartments at Rosewood,
1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 02:42pm
5 Units Available
Garner House
50 S Penn St, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
This updated community offers an intercom system, fitness center, grand lobby, and storage units. Opposite the train station. Controlled access building. On-site maintenance and property manager. Apartments have tub shower and air conditioning.
1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
3 Units Available
The Livingstone
240 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just moments from the shopping and dining along Jacksonville and North York Roads, this community provides residents with amenities ranging from free water service to a sparkling pool. Apartments have new kitchens and appliances.
1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
1 Unit Available
Korman Residential At Pinegrove Townhomes
305 S Warminster Rd, Hatboro, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1000 sqft
Quiet two-bedroom townhomes near Byberry Road. Stainless steel appliances, wood floors, private laundry. Furnished units available. Community has a sauna and volleyball courts. Parking and 24-hour maintenance.
1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
1 Unit Available
Madison Court
1 Madison Avenue, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
790 sqft
Madison Court is located along Madison Avenue at County Line Road in Warminster. This garden-style community features well-appointed apartment homes in a courtyard setting. With abundant windows, the living spaces are open and bright.
Results within 5 miles of Warminster Heights
1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Huntingdon Valley
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
9 Units Available
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
$860
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
965 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
8 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
503 S Warminster Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
950 sqft
Located in Hatboro, this community offers parking, a playground and a pool. Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets and bathtubs. Convenient access to PA Turnpike and Willow Grove Mall.
1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Warrington Crossings
1700 Street Rd, Horsham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting is just one of the reasons to live at this Warrington apartment community. Spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and renovated spaces are a few more. Nearby I-76 rounds out the list.
1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
366 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,480
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,804
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1462 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
7 Units Available
Dorchester
801 Willopenn Dr, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
880 sqft
Perfectly situated in Southampton, you will be proud to call our charming community home! Our community offers: • Pet-friendly • Swimming pool • Ample closet space • Assistance from a 24/7 live leasing agent • Furniture discount offers • Security
1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Abington
Overlook
1569 Edge Hill Rd, Jenkintown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,080
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Abington Hospital and Penn State, these Abington Township apartment homes feature on-site parking and laundry, courtyards and spacious closets. An intimate cat-friendly community, with just 32 garden-style apartments.
1 of 24

Last updated June 30 at 03:50pm
1 Unit Available
Maple Hill Apartments
213 Maple Ave, Horsham, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with wall-to-wall carpeting, air conditioning and balcony or patio in select units. Community has laundry facilities in each building and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
5 Units Available
Wellington
2529 Horsham Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1200 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Community includes a swimming pool and laundry facilities. Near restaurants and shops on Easton Road. Easy access to I-276 and Hatboro rail station for a smooth commute.
1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
3 Units Available
Dreshertowne
310 Saw Mill Lane, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An exceptional rental townhome community situated in sought-after Horsham, Montgomery County. Dreshertowne offers the ultimate in carefree, rental living.
1 of 17

Last updated May 19 at 12:24pm
29 Units Available
Willow Grove
Regency Towers
1001 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1120 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic flooring, private balconies, and updated kitchens. Residents get access to a gym, business center, and pool. Easy access to I-276. Near numerous golf courses and Willow Grove Park Mall.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Huntingdon Valley
554 CARSON TERRACE
554 Carson Ter, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2171 sqft
Welcome to sophisticated "Huntingdon Place" community of distinctive architecture with advantage of suburban living located in close proximity to Center City of Philadelphia, many major roads (PA Turnpike, I-95 and Rt.

1 of 7

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
2365 DUBREE AVENUE
2365 Dubree Avenue, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
700 sqft
Must see 2 bed, 1 bath in Warrington. Come see this newly listed duplex with under 1/3rd of an acre of land, half of a 2 car garage, fenced in yard and off street parking. This property comes equip with a private deck, laundry and a breakfast bar.

1 of 25

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
3890 ROUND MEADOW LANE
3890 Round Meadow Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1566 sqft
Very Clean Three Bedroom ranch with Brand new central air. Driveway parking. Fenced in Backyard. Pets allowed. Finished basement. Washer, Dryer included in rent. Tenants pays all utilities. Owner has strict credit score requirements

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
6 WOODVIEW COURT
6 Woodview Court, Horsham, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1806 sqft
Showings resume July 16th. Unit available 8/1/2020: Beautiful end unit in Saw Mill Valley overlooking serene grounds! Spacious 3 BR 2 bath townhouse plus roomy loft, featuring courtyard entrance and plenty of parking.
Results within 10 miles of Warminster Heights
1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,259
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1038 sqft
A well-kept community within a short drive to the area's restaurants and dining. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Resort-like pool and lots of green space provided.
1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
5 Units Available
Regency Woods
70 Old Dublin Pike, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1509 sqft
Rich with the serenity of the suburbs and the convenience of the city, you’ll love our spacious Doylestown, PA apartments for rent.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Warminster Heights, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Warminster Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

