Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Ready for Immediate Occupancy! Great Location! Brand new flooring throughout and new carpeting in the bedrooms. Whole house was freshly painted! Patio off the dining room and family room. The flow of the living space is great to the patio, off the library two doors on each side of gas fireplace. Large oversized 2 car attached garage with man door. Award-winning school district of Upper St. Clair.