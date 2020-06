Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Private and secluded yet close to shopping and schools. Traditional floor plan. Judge's paneling on focal wall with fireplace flanked by windows in the family room. Convenient wet bar. French door access to formal living room. First floor laundry. Eat-in kitchen with large center island and stainless steel appliances. Finished game room. Private deck to enjoy the wonderful yard. Furnishings included!

White furniture in bedroom and refrigerator in garage will be removed