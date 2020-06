Amenities

Beautiful large rooms in this century old building in downtown Uniontown. All Utilities included. Locked security entrance. Coin operated Washer & Dryer on second floor along with mailboxes in bldg. Security system in place. Credit and background checks required. No pets and no smoking or vaping permitted in building. First months rent and security deposit to move in. Apartment located on third floor. No elevator.