Available June 1, 2020. Large and roomy half of duplex located in the outskirts of Uniontown. Living room , dining room and kitchen on first floor and 3 nice size bedrooms on second. Third floor could be used as bedroom or office. Full basement. Newly painted. $675 a month plus tenant pays all utilities. One year lease then month to month. Background and credit checks required to rent. Sorry no pets, smoking or vaping allowed. Grass cutting done by tenant.