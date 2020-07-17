All apartments in Swissvale
124 Lacrosse St. Haddon Hall #101

124 Lacrosse St · No Longer Available
Location

124 Lacrosse St, Swissvale, PA 15218

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This is a large one bedroom which has been totally redone! It is on the first floor of an apartment building in the Edgewood/Swissvale area.
The apartment features:
--Custom gourmet kitchens with maple cabinets and granite counters
--gas stove
--garbage disposal
--microwave
--dishwasher
--large granite serving area
--Hardwood "parquet" floors
--big closets
--new double pane windows
--new limestone bathroom
--Central Air
--Pet friendly (no fee, must be friendly pets)
--blocks from Edgewood Towne Center, the Busway, and Regent Square
--tenants pay very reasonable gas and electric There is laundry and storage in the basement, and an off street parking spot is include in the rent. Covered parking spots may be available for additional rent.
This unit is located in a brick building just a few blocks from the Edgewood Town Center, Busway, and Regent Square!

There is coin operated laundry and additional storage in the basement. Off-street parking is available. There is no assigned / guaranteed parking in the lot.

If you want a covered, assigned spot, carports may be available for additional rent.

All of our properties are pet friendly for friendly pets with a two pet maximum. We require proof of vaccinations and licenses, but we do not charge additional rent or fees for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Lacrosse St. Haddon Hall #101 have any available units?
124 Lacrosse St. Haddon Hall #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Swissvale, PA.
What amenities does 124 Lacrosse St. Haddon Hall #101 have?
Some of 124 Lacrosse St. Haddon Hall #101's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Lacrosse St. Haddon Hall #101 currently offering any rent specials?
124 Lacrosse St. Haddon Hall #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Lacrosse St. Haddon Hall #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Lacrosse St. Haddon Hall #101 is pet friendly.
Does 124 Lacrosse St. Haddon Hall #101 offer parking?
Yes, 124 Lacrosse St. Haddon Hall #101 offers parking.
Does 124 Lacrosse St. Haddon Hall #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Lacrosse St. Haddon Hall #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Lacrosse St. Haddon Hall #101 have a pool?
No, 124 Lacrosse St. Haddon Hall #101 does not have a pool.
Does 124 Lacrosse St. Haddon Hall #101 have accessible units?
No, 124 Lacrosse St. Haddon Hall #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Lacrosse St. Haddon Hall #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Lacrosse St. Haddon Hall #101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Lacrosse St. Haddon Hall #101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 124 Lacrosse St. Haddon Hall #101 has units with air conditioning.
