124 Lacrosse St. Haddon Hall #101

This is a large one bedroom which has been totally redone! It is on the first floor of an apartment building in the Edgewood/Swissvale area.

The apartment features:

--Custom gourmet kitchens with maple cabinets and granite counters

--gas stove

--garbage disposal

--microwave

--dishwasher

--large granite serving area

--Hardwood "parquet" floors

--big closets

--new double pane windows

--new limestone bathroom

--Central Air

--Pet friendly (no fee, must be friendly pets)

--blocks from Edgewood Towne Center, the Busway, and Regent Square

--tenants pay very reasonable gas and electric There is laundry and storage in the basement, and an off street parking spot is include in the rent. Covered parking spots may be available for additional rent.

