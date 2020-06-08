20 West Amidon Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Adorable rental with brick front porch and private backyard- home has original refinished hardwood in living and dining room, nice kitchen with appliances, 3 bedrooms and bath (shower only) on second level, 3rd level is clean storage. Electric heat, tenant pays all utilities except sewer and trash. Security and first month's rent due at signing, renters insurance required, no smoking or vaping in the house, no pets, no subletting - only those named on the lease MAY occupy the house. Rental application required for each person 18+ and $40 non refundable application fee for each person 18+ required for criminal background, credit check, eviction check and ver. of employment.