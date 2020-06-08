All apartments in Summit Hill
Find more places like 20 West Amidon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Summit Hill, PA
/
20 West Amidon Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:59 PM

20 West Amidon Street

20 West Amidon Street · (570) 325-8788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

20 West Amidon Street, Summit Hill, PA 18250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable rental with brick front porch and private backyard- home has original refinished hardwood in living and dining room, nice kitchen with appliances, 3 bedrooms and bath (shower only) on second level, 3rd level is clean storage. Electric heat, tenant pays all utilities except sewer and trash. Security and first month's rent due at signing, renters insurance required, no smoking or vaping in the house, no pets, no subletting - only those named on the lease MAY occupy the house. Rental application required for each person 18+ and $40 non refundable application fee for each person 18+ required for criminal background, credit check, eviction check and ver. of employment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 West Amidon Street have any available units?
20 West Amidon Street has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 West Amidon Street have?
Some of 20 West Amidon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 West Amidon Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 West Amidon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 West Amidon Street pet-friendly?
No, 20 West Amidon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summit Hill.
Does 20 West Amidon Street offer parking?
Yes, 20 West Amidon Street does offer parking.
Does 20 West Amidon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 West Amidon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 West Amidon Street have a pool?
No, 20 West Amidon Street does not have a pool.
Does 20 West Amidon Street have accessible units?
No, 20 West Amidon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 West Amidon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 West Amidon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 West Amidon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 West Amidon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 20 West Amidon Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Allentown, PABethlehem, PAReading, PAEaston, PAPottstown, PAWilkes-Barre, PA
Phillipsburg, NJBloomsburg, PAEmmaus, PAMacungie, PAShillington, PABreinigsville, PA
Amity Gardens, PABangor, PAWilson, PADunmore, PAScranton, PAPen Argyl, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeLehigh University
Alvernia University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity