summit hill
7 Apartments for rent in Summit Hill, PA📍
303 E Mountain Top Rd
303 East Mountain Top Road, Summit Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
4 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS IS A RENT TO OWN - NOT A RENTAL. OR Owner will look at all (REASONABLE OFFERS) if you have your own financing. 2 Year Option to Buy. Requires an initial $10,000 Down Payment. This does credit the home price 100%.
20 West Amidon Street
20 West Amidon Street, Summit Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1040 sqft
Adorable rental with brick front porch and private backyard- home has original refinished hardwood in living and dining room, nice kitchen with appliances, 3 bedrooms and bath (shower only) on second level, 3rd level is clean storage.
122 West Fell Street
122 West Fell Street, Summit Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1232 sqft
Bright and airy semi detached home w/ spacious living room, open staircase & a smaller front room as you enter ideal for sitting room, office, etc.
Results within 1 mile of Summit Hill
347 West Bertsch Street
347 West Bertsch Street, Lansford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$795
986 sqft
Affordable three Bedroom Duplex in Lansford, PA. Beautifully renovated home welcomes you via the front porch into its living room, adjoining dining room and eat-in kitchen. Upstairs on the second floor are three bedrooms and a full bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Summit Hill
3 East Catawissa Street
3 West Catawissa Street, Nesquehoning, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1326 sqft
Nesquehoning spacious twin available featuring eat-in kitchen with stove and refrigerator, rear sunporch/mud room, formal dining rm.
76 W Broadway
76 West Broadway, Jim Thorpe, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1028 sqft
You can call this beauty on Broadway home or your home away from home! This attractive single has newer front porch ,sidewalk, and replacement windows. Cost effective public gas heat. THREE bedrooms with bright sunshine.
70 west catawissa RR
70 West Catawissa Street, Nesquehoning, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
2 BR - 1 bathroom apartment - Spacious Newly remodeled 2-BR units with updated kitchens and baths.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Summit Hill rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,270.
Some of the colleges located in the Summit Hill area include Moravian College, Muhlenberg College, Northampton County Area Community College, Lehigh University, and Alvernia University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.