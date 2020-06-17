122 West Fell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Bright and airy semi detached home w/ spacious living room, open staircase & a smaller front room as you enter ideal for sitting room, office, etc. Kitchen has appliances-refrigerator, stove and dishwasher & 1st fl laundry -great convenience! The second level has three bedrooms and nice bathroom with tub/shower. Enjoy the front porch or a picnic in your backyard! Minutes from the beautiful Mauch Chunk Lake Park and close enough to shopping (15 min.) on Rt. 443- Lehighton. Easy commute via 902, 209, 309, 443 and Rt. 476 (turnpike). Requirements - rental application after viewing home, $40 non refundable application fee per person 18+, no smoking or vaping in the house, no subletting! Renters insurance required. Criminal background, eviction, credit and ver. of employment required. No pets. Only those named on the lease will occupy the premises-no exceptions. Subject to Summit Hill's 3 strikes you're out ordinance. Tenant pays all util except sewer and garbage!