122 West Fell Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

122 West Fell Street

122 West Fell Street · No Longer Available
Location

122 West Fell Street, Summit Hill, PA 18250

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Bright and airy semi detached home w/ spacious living room, open staircase & a smaller front room as you enter ideal for sitting room, office, etc. Kitchen has appliances-refrigerator, stove and dishwasher & 1st fl laundry -great convenience! The second level has three bedrooms and nice bathroom with tub/shower. Enjoy the front porch or a picnic in your backyard! Minutes from the beautiful Mauch Chunk Lake Park and close enough to shopping (15 min.) on Rt. 443- Lehighton. Easy commute via 902, 209, 309, 443 and Rt. 476 (turnpike). Requirements - rental application after viewing home, $40 non refundable application fee per person 18+, no smoking or vaping in the house, no subletting! Renters insurance required. Criminal background, eviction, credit and ver. of employment required. No pets. Only those named on the lease will occupy the premises-no exceptions. Subject to Summit Hill's 3 strikes you're out ordinance. Tenant pays all util except sewer and garbage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 West Fell Street have any available units?
122 West Fell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Summit Hill, PA.
What amenities does 122 West Fell Street have?
Some of 122 West Fell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 West Fell Street currently offering any rent specials?
122 West Fell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 West Fell Street pet-friendly?
No, 122 West Fell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summit Hill.
Does 122 West Fell Street offer parking?
Yes, 122 West Fell Street does offer parking.
Does 122 West Fell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 West Fell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 West Fell Street have a pool?
No, 122 West Fell Street does not have a pool.
Does 122 West Fell Street have accessible units?
No, 122 West Fell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 122 West Fell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 West Fell Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 West Fell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 West Fell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
