furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:38 PM
10 Furnished Apartments for rent in State College, PA
Last updated June 15 at 07:16 PM
Vairo Village
10 Vairo Blvd, State College, PA
Studio
$820
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
910 sqft
Tired of downtown campus life? Bordered by trees, Vairo Village Apartments provides the same amenities only minutes away from Penn State University's Main Campus and charming downtown State College.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
State College South
Riviera
1231 South Allen Street, State College, PA
Studio
$842
1 Bedroom
$998
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
Welcome to Riviera!
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Highlands
Parkview
127 East Hamilton Avenue, State College, PA
Studio
$878
1 Bedroom
$1,048
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Highlands
Hampshire
626 South Pugh Street, State College, PA
Studio
$866
1 Bedroom
$1,030
OFFERING UNFURNISHED AND FURNISHED STUDIO & ONE BEDROOM APARTMENTS
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Holmes Foster
Falport Duplex
623 & 625 West Nittany Avenue, State College, PA
Studio
$882
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
One of State College's longest family run property management companies.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
Highlands
456 East Beaver Avenue
456 East Beaver Avenue, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
456 East Beaver Avenue, Unit 206 Available 08/19/20 Overlook East Beaver Ave from your balcony in Beaver Terrace - In the center of it all— Beaver Terrace offers convenience and amenities—for busy students and professionals alike.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
Downtown State College
500 East College Avenue, Unit 409
500 East College Avenue, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
500 East College Avenue, Unit 409 Available 08/19/20 Two Bedroom Student Apartment - Are you a fan of sleeping in on those bitter winter mornings? Then we have just the place for you.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
Highlands
600 East Irvin Avenue
600 East Irvin Avenue, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2400 sqft
Amazing 2 or 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom furnished duplex in State College.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
Downtown State College
512-14 E. College Avenue
512 E College Ave, State College, PA
Studio
$695
1 Bedroom
Ask
512-14 E. College Avenue Available 08/15/20 Downtown Studio Apartment - GREAT LOCATION! - This downtown studio apartment is located on E. College Ave. directly across the road from South Residence Halls.
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
Downtown State College
458 East College Avenue, Unit #410
458 East College Avenue, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
458 East College Avenue, Unit #204 Available 08/19/20 High Rise Living Directly Across the Street from Campus - Located directly across from Penn State University's East Campus on College Avenue, this fully furnished 1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment at