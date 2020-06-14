Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:26 AM

23 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in State College, PA

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Orchard Park
73 Units Available
Briarwood Apartments
679 Waupelani Dr, State College, PA
Studio
$1,034
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,264
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1112 sqft
Newly updated apartments with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Community amenities include a cafe, courtyard, and volleyball court. Near Bear Meadows Natural Area. Close to Pennsylvania State University.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Highlands
Villa Court
255 S Corl St, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
State College South
Twin Towers
1218 South Allen Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$958
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
State College South
Riviera
1231 South Allen Street, State College, PA
Studio
$842
1 Bedroom
$998
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
Welcome to Riviera!
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Highlands
Parkview
127 East Hamilton Avenue, State College, PA
Studio
$878
1 Bedroom
$1,048
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Highlands
Hampshire
626 South Pugh Street, State College, PA
Studio
$866
1 Bedroom
$1,030
OFFERING UNFURNISHED AND FURNISHED STUDIO & ONE BEDROOM APARTMENTS
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Holmes Foster
Falport Corl
407 & 419/421 South Corl Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falport Corl in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
State College South
Falport 1215
1215 South Allen Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$960
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falport 1215 in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
CSJV Townhouses
302 South Corl Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$916
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
239 Easterly Parkway
239 Easterly Parkway, State College, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1550 sqft
239 Easterly Parkway Available 06/15/20 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Townhouse - This newly constructed 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom townhouse is located on Easterly Parkway.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1006-10 Golfview Ave.
1006 Golfview Ave, Centre County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
700 sqft
1006-10 Golfview Ave. Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townhouse - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhouse is located off West College Avenue along the PSU golf course.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
114 Washington Place
114 Washington Place, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1612 sqft
114 Washington Place Available 10/09/20 114 Washington Place - This gorgeous, two-story townhome located at Washington Place could be your perfect home. With 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
120 Washington Place
120 Washington Place, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1612 sqft
120 Washington Place Available 08/11/20 Modern, Pet-Friendly Townhouse in Beautiful Washington Place - Enjoy quiet neighborhood life in this manicured HOA, just 2 miles from downtown State College and the Penn State University Park campus.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
939 West Beaver Avenue
939 West Beaver Avenue, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
939 West Beaver Avenue Available 08/11/20 Walking Distance to Downtown State College - Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, this 2-story rental offers plenty of space for you and your friends and family to spread out.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
531 Marjorie Mae Street
531 Marjorie Mae Street, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1280 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse Located near Shopping, Restaurants, Bus Routes,Parks and More. Unit comes with 3 Parking Spots (2 Carport Spaces/ 1 Lots Space. Rent Includes: Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawn Care, Snow Removal, and Expanded Basic Cable.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
10 Fredericksburg Court
10 Fredricksburg Court, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
868 sqft
10 FREDERICKSBURG COURT Available 08/11/20 Three Bedroom Condo in Fredericksburg Court - This quiet and spacious 3 bedroom, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
212 Fernwood Court
212 Fernwood Court, Centre County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1720 sqft
212 Fernwood Court Available 08/07/20 4-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Duplex - This four bedroom, two bathroom condo is located at 212 Fernwood Court, near the Walmart shopping center on N Atherton Street.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
347 Creekside Drive
347 Creekside Drive, Houserville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1768 sqft
Sewer and Trash Included in Rent Suited For Professionals and Families Features: 1 Car Garage Close to Shopping Located in Residential Neighborhood Eat in Kitchen Central Air Partially Finished Basement Yard Deck Washer/ Dryer Hook ups

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
240 Ghaner Dr
240 Ghaner Drive, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1482 sqft
-3 Bedroom -3 Bath -Part Finished Basement -2 Car Garage -Yard -Dimming Lights -Washer and Dryer in unit Trash and Sewer Included in Rent

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
246 1st Ave
246 First Avenue, Lemont, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
2035 sqft
This home features three bedrooms and additional two bonus rooms, and two and a half baths.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
290 S Main St
290 South Main Street, Pleasant Gap, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1280 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Pleasant Gap. Water and Sewer Included in Rent. Pets allowed with $25/pet/month fee. $100/Month Off if rented by the end of June

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
711 Halfmoon St Apt 5
711 Halfmoon St, Centre County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
820 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment! Be the first tenant to live in this updated rental with washer & dryer in unit. Water, Sewer, Trash Included in Rent. Pets welcome $25/Month per pet (limit of 2) $50/Month if rented by June 30,2020.

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
209 East Logan Street
209 East Logan Street, Bellefonte, PA
2 Bedrooms
$640
1100 sqft
2 bedroom Townhouse, One Bath, Eat in Kitchen, New carpet and living room floor, New Paint
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in State College, PA

Finding an apartment in State College that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

