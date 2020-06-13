Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

11 Apartments for rent in State College, PA with garage

State College apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6
415 South Atherton Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
606 sqft
415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6 Available 08/19/20 Atherton House A-6 - Located only 3.5 blocks from campus, the Atherton House features spacious studio and 1-bedroom apartments in a quiet State College neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Orchard Park
1 Unit Available
959 Southgate Drive
959 Southgate Drive, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
959 Southgate Drive Available 06/15/20 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Townhouse - This is a townhouse you do not want to miss out on! It has 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a half bath.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
114 Washington Place
114 Washington Place, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1612 sqft
114 Washington Place Available 10/09/20 114 Washington Place - This gorgeous, two-story townhome located at Washington Place could be your perfect home. With 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2177 Quail Run Road
2177 Quail Run Road, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1544 sqft
2177 Quail Run Road Available 08/01/20 Spacious Split-Level Home Close to Penn St Campus - Clean and comfortable split-level home in quiet neighborhood close to the Penn State campus. Only 2.2 miles to the Nittany Lion Shrine.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
120 Washington Place
120 Washington Place, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1612 sqft
120 Washington Place Available 08/11/20 Modern, Pet-Friendly Townhouse in Beautiful Washington Place - Enjoy quiet neighborhood life in this manicured HOA, just 2 miles from downtown State College and the Penn State University Park campus.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
939 West Beaver Avenue
939 West Beaver Avenue, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
939 West Beaver Avenue Available 08/11/20 Walking Distance to Downtown State College - Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, this 2-story rental offers plenty of space for you and your friends and family to spread out.
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
240 Ghaner Dr
240 Ghaner Drive, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1482 sqft
-3 Bedroom -3 Bath -Part Finished Basement -2 Car Garage -Yard -Dimming Lights -Washer and Dryer in unit Trash and Sewer Included in Rent

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
347 Creekside Drive
347 Creekside Drive, Houserville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1768 sqft
Sewer and Trash Included in Rent Suited For Professionals and Families Features: 1 Car Garage Close to Shopping Located in Residential Neighborhood Eat in Kitchen Central Air Partially Finished Basement Yard Deck Washer/ Dryer Hook ups

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
166 Gala Drive
166 Gala Drive, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1634 sqft
166 Gala Drive Available 08/11/20 3-bedroom, 3-bath unit in Beautiful Condominum Association - This bright and cheerful townhome is located on Gala Drive, in the the Golden Orchards Condo Association, near Hardwood floors throughout the main level
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
501 Birchwood Lane
501 Birchwood Lane, Pleasant Gap, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
501 Birchwood Lane Available 08/01/20 Very nice Pleasant Gap townhome available August! - Very nice Pleasant Gap townhome available August! * 3 Bedrooms * 2.

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
145 Exeter Lane
145 Exeter Lane, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1491 sqft
145 Exeter Lane Available 08/01/20 Beautiful newer townhome in Amberleigh available August! - -3 Bedrooms -2.5 Bathroom -1 Car Garage - Convenient location between Bellefonte & State College - Rent includes refuse.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in State College, PA

State College apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

