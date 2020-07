Lindenbrooke

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony dishwasher in unit laundry cable included carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal package receiving trash valet

With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to greet you, expect something extraordinary at our Apartment Excellence and Best of the Best award winning community. Here, you'll find city conveniences with the serenity of country living. Generous space is the blueprint for your apartment. You'll enjoy an open floor plan with oversized windows and abundant closet space, a kitchen with enough cabinet space for the most discerning cook, and spacious bedrooms and large closets. In the wallpapered bathroom you'll appreciate a shelved linen closet and large vanity with storage. Outdoors, enjoy panoramic views or breathtaking sunsets from your patio or balcony. Take a dip in our exquisite pool, watch the kids at play at one of our two playgrounds or take in a game on one of two tennis courts. Nearby, Trax Farms offers seasonal produce and activities and popular shopping centers and malls offer shopping and food to satisfy everyone's taste buds. Open 7 days - Evenings by appointment