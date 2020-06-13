204 Apartments for rent in South Park Township, PA with balcony
South Park Township in Allegheny County, PA was the site of the Whiskey Rebellion of 1794. And it was not a motley crowd of disgruntled tipplers that the Founding Fathers, George Washington and Alexander Hamilton, were up against. Those were Revolutionary War generals they had to contend with - folks that didn't quite like the idea of taxes on whiskey they were distilling at home.
Two things mark South Park Township as special. A huge 3,000-acre eponymously named park is the pride of this town. And South Park enjoys the reputation of being one of the safest cities in Pennsylvania. It enjoys a crime index rating better than that of 95 percent of the cities in America. Jefferson Hills lies 3.7 miles to the east. Pittsburgh, the City of Bridges, is a 23-minute car ride away; that's an enticing prospect for anyone considering a home for rent in South Park -- you're close to some of the best avenues for play, entertainment, nightlife, and of course sport and great food. There's more good news, South Park Township's economy is on a firm footing and over the next decade jobs are projected to grow at nearly 36 percent per annum. The average one-way commute time in the city is approximately 35 minutes. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for South Park Township renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.