Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

204 Apartments for rent in South Park Township, PA with balcony

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
31 Units Available
Lindenbrooke
600 Royal Dr, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$760
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
953 sqft
With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to greet you, expect something extraordinary at our Apartment Excellence and Best of the Best award winning community. Here, you'll find city conveniences with the serenity of country living.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Park Place of South Park
1700 Patrick Pl, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$815
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1200 sqft
Close to South Park Game Preserve. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans featuring open living-dining space, ample storage and fully equipped kitchens. Tenants' amenities include a swimming pool, laundry and covered picnic area.
Results within 5 miles of South Park Township
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
Clairton
24 Units Available
Heritage Hills
1250 Village Green Dr, Jefferson Hills, PA
2 Bedrooms
$810
1045 sqft
Leave the city behind and come home to our Apartment Excellence Award winning community.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
36 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,478
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1138 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Whitehall
25 Units Available
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1015 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
55 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
306 Timberlake Dr
306 Timberlake Dr, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3200 sqft
Great location! Timberlake Plan. Beautiful two story, 4 bedrooms + 2.5 bath with 2 car garage. Eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, first floor family room. Spacious, finished game room with bar area. Walk out to deck and large yard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
3309 Bethel Church Road
3309 Bethel Church Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1911 sqft
4 Bedroom Home located in Bethel Park. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove and eat-in countertop. 1 oversized garage. Private rear patio, Close to everything. 'T' and South Hills Village.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
341 Murrays Ln
341 Murrays Lane, Castle Shannon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1350 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Townhouse Updated. Location.Bright. Spacious - Property Id: 293014 Quiet Bright Townhouse - Updated Spacious End Unit. Close to Transportation/Downtown. Mb Has Master Bath & Walk-In Closet. 3 Bedrooms & Totally Updated 3 Baths.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carrick
1 Unit Available
2291 Valera Avenue
2291 Valera Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1481 sqft
3 BEDROOM GEM IN CARRICK!!! - MUST HAVE 3 BEDROOM - WOW - Huge completely updated 3 bedroom GEM in Carrick. Just 5 minutes from the bus stop and close to downtown.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4459 4th St
4459 4th Street, Bethel Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 BR / 1 Bath Duplex located in Bethal Park! Beautiful, updated duplex unit located within a block from the Washington Junction stop and located within the esteemed Bethel Park school district.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Overbrook
1 Unit Available
2356 Groveland St.
2356 Groveland Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$995
1332 sqft
4 Bedroom/1 Bath Available in Overbrook! - Available: JUNE 5th! Description: Come check out this 4 bedroom 1 bath home today! Very clean and spacious with modern feature s throughout for comfortable living.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Overbrook
1 Unit Available
2517 Kingwood St Unit 1
2517 Kingwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$940
Gorgeous 2.5 BR / 1 Bath Apt in Overbrook! Fantastic Location! Less than a 15 minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh. Easy Access to PA-51.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1134 Tennessee
1134 Tennessee Avenue, Dormont, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1350 sqft
CHARMING FRONT PORCH COLONIAL - Property Id: 264959 IF YOU LOVE CHARM, you'll love this darling 3 bedroom front porch colonial in the family-friendly walking community of Dormont.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2440 Washington Rd
2440 Washington Road, Upper St. Clair, PA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Massive 5BR/4.5 Bath home in revered Upper St. Clair! While great for entertaining, this set-back home also allows plenty of privacy to do your own thing.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookline
1 Unit Available
206 Bodkin Street
206 Bodkin Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
206 Bodkin Street Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom House Available 8/1! Recently updated - Laundry - Dogs Allowed! - Renovated 3 bedroom/1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
129 Baywood Avenue - Building 1 - Unit 2B
129 Baywood Ave, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Condo - Central Air - Off Street Parking - Close to Uptown Mt. Lebanon! - Beautiful second floor condo in Mt.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Pleasant Hills
1 Unit Available
137 Melvin Drive
137 Melvin Drive, West Mifflin, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1368 sqft
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
427 Bower Hill Road
427 Bower Hill Rd, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Well Cared for 3 Bedroom Split Entry in Peters Township! Cathedral ceiling in the formal living room, stainless steel appliances, master bedroom with its own private bath, 3 season room with a beautiful view of the rear yard, finished walk-out lower

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
404 Maywood Dr
404 Maywood Drive, Bethel Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Gleaming townhome offer 3 Spacious bedrooms 2.5 baths. Fabulous on-ground deck off the dining room overlooking amazing large level yard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
141 Meadowbook circle
141 Meadowbrook Circle, McMurray, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Amazing half acre + lot and located in a great spot on the street for that feeling of seclusion! 2 Car garage makes easy access to kitchen with groceries, mud room between kitchen and garage and also accesses the rear 2 tier deck patio - very

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2361 GIANT OAKS
2361 Giant Oaks Dr, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Ready for Immediate Occupancy! Great Location! Brand new flooring throughout and new carpeting in the bedrooms. Whole house was freshly painted! Patio off the dining room and family room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1778 Mcmillan Rd
1778 Mcmillan Road, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Private and secluded yet close to shopping and schools. Traditional floor plan. Judge's paneling on focal wall with fireplace flanked by windows in the family room. Convenient wet bar. French door access to formal living room. First floor laundry.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
278 Quail Run
278 Quail Run Rd, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1000 sqft
UPDATED! 2 Bed Townhouse in PETERS TOWNSHIP - Property Id: 20043 UPDATED 2 BED TOWN Peters Township - Quail Run $1049.
City Guide for South Park Township, PA

South Park Township in Allegheny County, PA was the site of the Whiskey Rebellion of 1794. And it was not a motley crowd of disgruntled tipplers that the Founding Fathers, George Washington and Alexander Hamilton, were up against. Those were Revolutionary War generals they had to contend with - folks that didn't quite like the idea of taxes on whiskey they were distilling at home.

Two things mark South Park Township as special. A huge 3,000-acre eponymously named park is the pride of this town. And South Park enjoys the reputation of being one of the safest cities in Pennsylvania. It enjoys a crime index rating better than that of 95 percent of the cities in America. Jefferson Hills lies 3.7 miles to the east. Pittsburgh, the City of Bridges, is a 23-minute car ride away; that's an enticing prospect for anyone considering a home for rent in South Park -- you're close to some of the best avenues for play, entertainment, nightlife, and of course sport and great food. There's more good news, South Park Township's economy is on a firm footing and over the next decade jobs are projected to grow at nearly 36 percent per annum. The average one-way commute time in the city is approximately 35 minutes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in South Park Township, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for South Park Township renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

