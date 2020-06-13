204 Apartments for rent in South Park Township, PA with balcony

City Guide for South Park Township, PA

South Park Township in Allegheny County, PA was the site of the Whiskey Rebellion of 1794. And it was not a motley crowd of disgruntled tipplers that the Founding Fathers, George Washington and Alexander Hamilton, were up against. Those were Revolutionary War generals they had to contend with - folks that didn't quite like the idea of taxes on whiskey they were distilling at home.