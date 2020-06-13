435 Apartments for rent in South Park Township, PA📍
1 of 25
1 of 23
1 of 20
1 of 16
1 of 6
1 of 59
1 of 21
1 of 23
1 of 9
1 of 10
1 of 13
1 of 29
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 13
1 of 1
1 of 21
1 of 12
1 of 14
1 of 10
1 of 35
1 of 10
1 of 20
1 of 18
Two things mark South Park Township as special. A huge 3,000-acre eponymously named park is the pride of this town. And South Park enjoys the reputation of being one of the safest cities in Pennsylvania. It enjoys a crime index rating better than that of 95 percent of the cities in America. Jefferson Hills lies 3.7 miles to the east. Pittsburgh, the City of Bridges, is a 23-minute car ride away; that's an enticing prospect for anyone considering a home for rent in South Park -- you're close to some of the best avenues for play, entertainment, nightlife, and of course sport and great food. There's more good news, South Park Township's economy is on a firm footing and over the next decade jobs are projected to grow at nearly 36 percent per annum. The average one-way commute time in the city is approximately 35 minutes.
Even though South Park Township is within sneezing distance of Pittsburgh and is evidently influenced by the big city's culture, it has managed to retain its own identity and this is a big pull for prospective settlers. The fairs in the area, the old homesteads, and the historic neighborhoods add to the city's charm. Summer and spring are the best seasons to move to South Park Township. The rental property market sees healthy activity at this time of the year. Also, longer days and mild weather make moving more enjoyable and exciting than what it would be in autumn or winter. More than 20 percent of the homes here are rented, which indicates that you won't be strapped for choice. However, a vacancy rate of around 4.60 percent suggests that people out there have confirmed good things about the city and are already checking out the rental landscape there. If you'd like to focus your search on pet friendly apartments in South Park Township, then Squires Manor Apartments at 7000 Squires Manor Lane should be on your list. The complex is within proximity of South Park Senior High School and South Park Elementary Center.
The town is made up of five main neighborhoods.
Broughton and Library: Of these, Broughton and Library lie along the historic Brownsville Road and enjoy the easy connectivity to Pittsburgh that it offers. Library forms the town's downtown area and houses residential as well as industrial complexes. Property rates in this neighborhood have appreciated at a faster rate.
Snowden and Piney Fork: Snowden is a suburban neighborhood that has maintained its rural character. Along with Piney Fork, it is an ideal location for furnished apartments built after 2000. Both neighborhoods are home to a number of restaurants, eateries as well as a few mom & pop stores.
South Park Heights: This is a centrally-located neighborhood and is almost exclusively residential.
South Park Township offers excellent facilities for recreation and enjoyment. The pride of place is reserved for the Allegheny County "South Park," which has everything that you'd expect a park to have -- tennis courts, ball fields, a huge wave-action swimming pool, and even a championship golf course. But the lucky denizens of South Park have other parks too vying for their patronage -- these include the Evans Park with its softball and football fields, Wilson Park, and Highland Park. Gil's Caf on Brownsville Road is a local favorite known for its relaxed atmosphere, chicken salad croissant, and weekly specials. If your idea of a good life is to live in a clean, small town with a big city lifestyle, then South Park Township in Allegheny Hills is the place for you.