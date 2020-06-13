435 Apartments for rent in South Park Township, PA

Moving to South Park

Even though South Park Township is within sneezing distance of Pittsburgh and is evidently influenced by the big city's culture, it has managed to retain its own identity and this is a big pull for prospective settlers. The fairs in the area, the old homesteads, and the historic neighborhoods add to the city's charm. Summer and spring are the best seasons to move to South Park Township. The rental property market sees healthy activity at this time of the year. Also, longer days and mild weather make moving more enjoyable and exciting than what it would be in autumn or winter. More than 20 percent of the homes here are rented, which indicates that you won't be strapped for choice. However, a vacancy rate of around 4.60 percent suggests that people out there have confirmed good things about the city and are already checking out the rental landscape there. If you'd like to focus your search on pet friendly apartments in South Park Township, then Squires Manor Apartments at 7000 Squires Manor Lane should be on your list. The complex is within proximity of South Park Senior High School and South Park Elementary Center.