Last updated June 13 2020

435 Apartments for rent in South Park Township, PA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
31 Units Available
Lindenbrooke
600 Royal Dr, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$760
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
953 sqft
With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to greet you, expect something extraordinary at our Apartment Excellence and Best of the Best award winning community. Here, you'll find city conveniences with the serenity of country living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
9 Units Available
Park Place of South Park
1700 Patrick Pl, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$815
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1200 sqft
Close to South Park Game Preserve. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans featuring open living-dining space, ample storage and fully equipped kitchens. Tenants' amenities include a swimming pool, laundry and covered picnic area.
Results within 1 mile of South Park Township
Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
Baldwin
50 Units Available
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$605
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
721 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5649 Library Road
5649 Library Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
5649 Library Road Available 07/15/20 BETHEL PARK HOUSE YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR!!! - WOW.. Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom in Bethel Park.
Results within 5 miles of South Park Township
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
55 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,468
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1135 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
53 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:38pm
Clairton
24 Units Available
Heritage Hills
1250 Village Green Dr, Jefferson Hills, PA
2 Bedrooms
$810
1045 sqft
Leave the city behind and come home to our Apartment Excellence Award winning community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Whitehall
25 Units Available
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1015 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1134 Tennessee
1134 Tennessee Avenue, Dormont, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1350 sqft
CHARMING FRONT PORCH COLONIAL - Property Id: 264959 IF YOU LOVE CHARM, you'll love this darling 3 bedroom front porch colonial in the family-friendly walking community of Dormont.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
10 Pointview Rd Unit B
10 Pointview Road, Brentwood, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in Brentwood! The unit is in a fantastic location! 15-20 minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
2908 Brentwood Ave
2908 Brentwood Avenue, Brentwood, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Brentwood - 3 Br Single Family Home Updated! Laminate and Hardwood Floors! - This large 3 Bedroom Single Family home features new laminate flooring on the first floor, fresh paint and lots of updates! The first floor features a living room, dining

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2440 Washington Rd
2440 Washington Road, Upper St. Clair, PA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Massive 5BR/4.5 Bath home in revered Upper St. Clair! While great for entertaining, this set-back home also allows plenty of privacy to do your own thing.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brookline
1 Unit Available
751 Gallion Ave
751 Gallion Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
751 Gallion Ave Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/ 1 Bath in Brookline! - Available Aug 5th! Description: This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home is waiting for the perfect tenant! Very clean and easy to maintain.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brookline
1 Unit Available
1040 Brookline Blvd
1040 Brookline Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1040 Brookline Blvd Available 07/01/20 Brookline BLVD - Superb 2 bedroom apt right on Brookline blvd steps away from Las Palmas Tacos. Hanks hot dogs, public transportation and more.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3582 South Park Road
3582 South Park Road, Bethel Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
3582 South Park Road Available 08/03/20 Bethel Park - 3 Bedroom Home - South Park Road - Pet Friendly - Bethel Park - This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home is in a great location on South Park Road. Large backyard with fire pit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carrick
1 Unit Available
2315 Athena St
2315 Athena Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 BR / 2 Bath Townhouse in Carrick! Great Location! 15 Minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh! Property Highlights: - Hardwood floors - Central Air - Off-street parking with attached garage - First floor has garage and bathroom - Second floor has

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
341 Murrays Ln
341 Murrays Lane, Castle Shannon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1350 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Townhouse Updated. Location.Bright. Spacious - Property Id: 293014 Quiet Bright Townhouse - Updated Spacious End Unit. Close to Transportation/Downtown. Mb Has Master Bath & Walk-In Closet. 3 Bedrooms & Totally Updated 3 Baths.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carrick
1 Unit Available
2291 Valera Avenue
2291 Valera Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1481 sqft
3 BEDROOM GEM IN CARRICK!!! - MUST HAVE 3 BEDROOM - WOW - Huge completely updated 3 bedroom GEM in Carrick. Just 5 minutes from the bus stop and close to downtown.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4459 4th St
4459 4th Street, Bethel Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 BR / 1 Bath Duplex located in Bethal Park! Beautiful, updated duplex unit located within a block from the Washington Junction stop and located within the esteemed Bethel Park school district.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whitehall
1 Unit Available
4443 Clairton Boulevard
4443 Clairton Boulevard, Whitehall, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
4443 Clairton Boulevard Available 06/21/20 Spacious Three Bedroom in Baldwin-Whitehall School District - Three (3) bedroom, 1 bath single family home near South Hills Country Club.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Overbrook
1 Unit Available
2356 Groveland St.
2356 Groveland Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$995
1332 sqft
4 Bedroom/1 Bath Available in Overbrook! - Available: JUNE 5th! Description: Come check out this 4 bedroom 1 bath home today! Very clean and spacious with modern feature s throughout for comfortable living.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Overbrook
1 Unit Available
2517 Kingwood St Unit 1
2517 Kingwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$940
Gorgeous 2.5 BR / 1 Bath Apt in Overbrook! Fantastic Location! Less than a 15 minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh. Easy Access to PA-51.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
306 Timberlake Dr
306 Timberlake Dr, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3200 sqft
Great location! Timberlake Plan. Beautiful two story, 4 bedrooms + 2.5 bath with 2 car garage. Eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, first floor family room. Spacious, finished game room with bar area. Walk out to deck and large yard.
City GuideSouth Park Township
South Park Township in Allegheny County, PA was the site of the Whiskey Rebellion of 1794. And it was not a motley crowd of disgruntled tipplers that the Founding Fathers, George Washington and Alexander Hamilton, were up against. Those were Revolutionary War generals they had to contend with - folks that didn't quite like the idea of taxes on whiskey they were distilling at home.

Two things mark South Park Township as special. A huge 3,000-acre eponymously named park is the pride of this town. And South Park enjoys the reputation of being one of the safest cities in Pennsylvania. It enjoys a crime index rating better than that of 95 percent of the cities in America. Jefferson Hills lies 3.7 miles to the east. Pittsburgh, the City of Bridges, is a 23-minute car ride away; that's an enticing prospect for anyone considering a home for rent in South Park -- you're close to some of the best avenues for play, entertainment, nightlife, and of course sport and great food. There's more good news, South Park Township's economy is on a firm footing and over the next decade jobs are projected to grow at nearly 36 percent per annum. The average one-way commute time in the city is approximately 35 minutes.

Moving to South Park

Even though South Park Township is within sneezing distance of Pittsburgh and is evidently influenced by the big city's culture, it has managed to retain its own identity and this is a big pull for prospective settlers. The fairs in the area, the old homesteads, and the historic neighborhoods add to the city's charm. Summer and spring are the best seasons to move to South Park Township. The rental property market sees healthy activity at this time of the year. Also, longer days and mild weather make moving more enjoyable and exciting than what it would be in autumn or winter. More than 20 percent of the homes here are rented, which indicates that you won't be strapped for choice. However, a vacancy rate of around 4.60 percent suggests that people out there have confirmed good things about the city and are already checking out the rental landscape there. If you'd like to focus your search on pet friendly apartments in South Park Township, then Squires Manor Apartments at 7000 Squires Manor Lane should be on your list. The complex is within proximity of South Park Senior High School and South Park Elementary Center.

Neighborhoods

The town is made up of five main neighborhoods.

Broughton and Library: Of these, Broughton and Library lie along the historic Brownsville Road and enjoy the easy connectivity to Pittsburgh that it offers. Library forms the town's downtown area and houses residential as well as industrial complexes. Property rates in this neighborhood have appreciated at a faster rate.

Snowden and Piney Fork: Snowden is a suburban neighborhood that has maintained its rural character. Along with Piney Fork, it is an ideal location for furnished apartments built after 2000. Both neighborhoods are home to a number of restaurants, eateries as well as a few mom & pop stores.

South Park Heights: This is a centrally-located neighborhood and is almost exclusively residential.

Living in South Park

South Park Township offers excellent facilities for recreation and enjoyment. The pride of place is reserved for the Allegheny County "South Park," which has everything that you'd expect a park to have -- tennis courts, ball fields, a huge wave-action swimming pool, and even a championship golf course. But the lucky denizens of South Park have other parks too vying for their patronage -- these include the Evans Park with its softball and football fields, Wilson Park, and Highland Park. Gil's Caf on Brownsville Road is a local favorite known for its relaxed atmosphere, chicken salad croissant, and weekly specials. If your idea of a good life is to live in a clean, small town with a big city lifestyle, then South Park Township in Allegheny Hills is the place for you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in South Park Township?
The average rent price for South Park Township rentals listed on Apartment List is $970.
What colleges and universities are located in or around South Park Township?
Some of the colleges located in the South Park Township area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to South Park Township?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to South Park Township from include Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Bethel Park, Murrysville, and Upper St. Clair.

