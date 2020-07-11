7209 Rt 104

Amenities

Rent to Own - 2 BR 1 Bath Home - Mt Pleasant Mills - Own this 2 BR, 1 Bath, 1 story modular home on block foundation in country setting near Mt. Pleasant Mills on 0.45 acres with 1-bay car port and shed with electricy and concrete floor for $675 per month with down payment of $6,000 by participating in our Rent-to-Own program. Home has laundry connections in the unfinished basement. Water and sewer are private/on-site. Extras include a built-in wall air conditioning unit, front porch and large back yard. Stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher are included. Heat is oil hot water furnace. Visit our web-site: www.CreativeRealEstateNow.com for more details or call 570-374-2337.



