Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

7209 Rt 104

7209 Pennsylvania Highway 104 · No Longer Available
Location

7209 Pennsylvania Highway 104, Snyder County, PA 17853

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Rent to Own - 2 BR 1 Bath Home - Mt Pleasant Mills - Own this 2 BR, 1 Bath, 1 story modular home on block foundation in country setting near Mt. Pleasant Mills on 0.45 acres with 1-bay car port and shed with electricy and concrete floor for $675 per month with down payment of $6,000 by participating in our Rent-to-Own program. Home has laundry connections in the unfinished basement. Water and sewer are private/on-site. Extras include a built-in wall air conditioning unit, front porch and large back yard. Stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher are included. Heat is oil hot water furnace. Visit our web-site: www.CreativeRealEstateNow.com for more details or call 570-374-2337.

(RLNE5765118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

