Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available 08/01/20 This beautiful home in the Greenridge section of scranton is a great find!



This home is going to be renovated entirely this summer and will be ready for move in on August 1st, there will be a lot going on with the renovations.



This home is located on a quiet street, it has street parking and off street parking.



It is located 1.6 miles away from Marywood a 7 minute walk

0.5 miles away from the University of Scranton a 9 minute drive

1.7 Miles away from Geisinger School of Medicine about a 6 minute drive



This home is prefect for students of any type, if you would like to have some say in things going into the house were more than welcome to that!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/814-sunset-st-scranton-pa-18509-usa/061d0226-cdb9-4aeb-90ed-4bc5aacfe58c



(RLNE5840967)