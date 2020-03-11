All apartments in Scranton
Scranton, PA
814 Clay Avenue L-1
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:28 AM

814 Clay Avenue L-1

814 Clay Ave · (570) 704-3770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

814 Clay Ave, Scranton, PA 18510
Hill Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
3BR 2BA, Luxurious 1st Fl Apt. Modern Kitchen, Patio with built-in Grill, Hardwood Flrs, Incl. Water/Sewer! Hill Section! Move-In Now!

Features 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms. Sunny/Clean Apt with modern kitchen, breakfast counter, double oven. Living Room, Dining Room. Enclosed patio with built-in Grill. Lots of natural light, Hardwood floors. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Nice size bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Permit parking. Coin-operated washing machines in the basement. Pets are negotiable. One Month rent and One Month Security deposit required for move-in. Available now! Call us for an appointment: 570-704-3770.

Presented by: Landmark Management Services, Inc.
LID#: RB0066772

Disclaimer: The information provided is to be the best of our knowledge. We are not responsible for any misprints or errors.
Tenant to pay: Electric (heat, hot water, cooking).
Owner to pay: Water, Sewer, Trash.

Coin operated washing machines in basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Clay Avenue L-1 have any available units?
814 Clay Avenue L-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scranton, PA.
What amenities does 814 Clay Avenue L-1 have?
Some of 814 Clay Avenue L-1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Clay Avenue L-1 currently offering any rent specials?
814 Clay Avenue L-1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Clay Avenue L-1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 Clay Avenue L-1 is pet friendly.
Does 814 Clay Avenue L-1 offer parking?
Yes, 814 Clay Avenue L-1 does offer parking.
Does 814 Clay Avenue L-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Clay Avenue L-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Clay Avenue L-1 have a pool?
No, 814 Clay Avenue L-1 does not have a pool.
Does 814 Clay Avenue L-1 have accessible units?
No, 814 Clay Avenue L-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Clay Avenue L-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 Clay Avenue L-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 Clay Avenue L-1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 Clay Avenue L-1 does not have units with air conditioning.
