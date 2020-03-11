814 Clay Avenue L-1

Amenities

3BR 2BA, Luxurious 1st Fl Apt. Modern Kitchen, Patio with built-in Grill, Hardwood Flrs, Incl. Water/Sewer! Hill Section! Move-In Now!



Features 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms. Sunny/Clean Apt with modern kitchen, breakfast counter, double oven. Living Room, Dining Room. Enclosed patio with built-in Grill. Lots of natural light, Hardwood floors. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Nice size bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Permit parking. Coin-operated washing machines in the basement. Pets are negotiable. One Month rent and One Month Security deposit required for move-in. Available now! Call us for an appointment: 570-704-3770.



Tenant to pay: Electric (heat, hot water, cooking).

Owner to pay: Water, Sewer, Trash.



Coin operated washing machines in basement