1540 Meylert Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

3BR 1BA, Sunny/clean Half-double Duplex, New Floors, Off Street Parking, Fresh Paint, washer/dryer, Porch, Shared Yard, Green Ridge, Available Now!



Feature: Living Room, Dinning Room, Eat In Kitchen with ample cabinet space. 2nd Floor with 3 Bedrooms and 1 full bath. beautiful woodworks, ceiling fans and light fixtures. Spacious 3 bedrooms. Washer, dryer, unfinished basement. Close to all. Pets Negotiable. One month Rent and One month Security to move in, Available Now. Call 570-704-3770 to schedule an appointment.



Presented by Landmark Management Services Inc. LID#RB066772



Disclaimer: The information provided is to be the best of our knowledge. We are not responsible for any misprints or errors.

Tenant to Pay: Gas (heat, hot water, cooking), Electric, Water, Sewer, Lawn Care and Snow Removal.



Owner to Pay: Trash