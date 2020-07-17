All apartments in Scranton
Scranton, PA
1540 Meylert Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:10 AM

1540 Meylert Ave

1540 Meylert Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1540 Meylert Ave, Scranton, PA 18509
Greenridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
3BR 1BA, Sunny/clean Half-double Duplex, New Floors, Off Street Parking, Fresh Paint, washer/dryer, Porch, Shared Yard, Green Ridge, Available Now!

Feature: Living Room, Dinning Room, Eat In Kitchen with ample cabinet space. 2nd Floor with 3 Bedrooms and 1 full bath. beautiful woodworks, ceiling fans and light fixtures. Spacious 3 bedrooms. Washer, dryer, unfinished basement. Close to all. Pets Negotiable. One month Rent and One month Security to move in, Available Now. Call 570-704-3770 to schedule an appointment.

Presented by Landmark Management Services Inc. LID#RB066772

Disclaimer: The information provided is to be the best of our knowledge. We are not responsible for any misprints or errors.
Tenant to Pay: Gas (heat, hot water, cooking), Electric, Water, Sewer, Lawn Care and Snow Removal.

Owner to Pay: Trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 Meylert Ave have any available units?
1540 Meylert Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scranton, PA.
What amenities does 1540 Meylert Ave have?
Some of 1540 Meylert Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 Meylert Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1540 Meylert Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 Meylert Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1540 Meylert Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1540 Meylert Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1540 Meylert Ave offers parking.
Does 1540 Meylert Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1540 Meylert Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 Meylert Ave have a pool?
No, 1540 Meylert Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1540 Meylert Ave have accessible units?
No, 1540 Meylert Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 Meylert Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1540 Meylert Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1540 Meylert Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1540 Meylert Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
