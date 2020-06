Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated oven

Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: GREAT FOR STUDENT HOUSING! Renovated located in the heart of University of Scranton, Geisinger Medical School and Geisinger Community Medical Center Hospital. This home features three stories with a large remodeled bathroom with a W/D. Also a 2nd bathroom w/ shower on 2nd Fl.. 1st Floor LR can be utilized as an additional bedroom. Beautiful Nay Aug Park is within walking distance!