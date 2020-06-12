/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rochester, PA
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
427 Jackson St
427 Jackson Street, Rochester, PA
Fresh & updated home in the hub of the county!! Refinished hardwood floors, professionally painted, new carpets, updates throughout. Minutes from major highways and road ways along with the Shell Cracker Plant.
Results within 5 miles of Rochester
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1123 4th Street
1123 4th Street, Beaver, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1800 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Home with 3 car garage, and Basement game room! - Conveniently located to downtown Beaver, this home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with fenced in backyard AND Central Air! It also has a 3 car garage, lots of storage and a basement
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
185 Woodridge Dr
185 Woodridge Drive, Beaver County, PA
This beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Beaver will be available in early July. This is the perfect home for a large family.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
179 Edgewater Dr
179 Edgewater Drive, Beaver County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1256 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR, 3 full bath home in Monaca. Split level plan with so much room! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Living room is complete with gas fireplace. Large windows provide plenty of light.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
149 Crandon Cir
149 Crandon Circle, Beaver County, PA
Now Available. Lovely newly renovated home in Brighton Township. 4 bedrooms/1.5 baths with over-sized entry leading to all parts of the home. All stainless steel appliances in eat-in kitchen. Nicely updated full bath.
Results within 10 miles of Rochester
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
56 Units Available
The Kane
2971 Kane Rd, Aliquippa, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1502 sqft
New one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near local elementary school and park. Community has pool, game room, and fitness center. Residences feature central air conditioning, kitchen island, pantry, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony. Wheelchair accessible.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
60 Gregory St
60 Gregory Street, Aliquippa, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Updated apartments in quiet complex in Aliquippa - Property Id: 266769 3's, 2's and 1's available. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266769 Property Id 266769 (RLNE5735480)
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Sawyer
108 Sawyer Drive, Beaver County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Hopewell Township In Crestmont Village - This well maintained brick home located in the Hopewell School District features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on the main level, and a room in the basement that can be used as a bedroom or den.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
395 Celestial Dr
395 Celestial Drive, Economy, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Very clean spit level available for rent immediately. Three bedrooms on the main level with a spacious deck off of the kitchen and steps down to the yard.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1068 Beaver Road
1068 Beaver Road, Ambridge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1224 sqft
Large, beautiful, newly renovated home! Available for rent ASAP 1,224 sqft.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
243 Eagle Dr
243 Eagle Drive, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous Town house available for immediate occupancy! The home is featured with an open concept layout, allowing natural light to flow throughout the house.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
930 Maplewood Ave
930 Maplewood Avenue, Ambridge, PA
Recently renovated 5 bedroom brick home for lease in Ambridge. First floor has large living room, nice open foyer, dining room with pantry and kitchen. Full bath and bedroom also on first floor. Second floor has 4 other bedrooms and full bath.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
273 Gudekunst Rd
273 Gudekunst Road, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Rustic farmhouse on 27 private acres. This historic beauty is located in Jackson Township only minutes to Zelienople, Cranberry, I-79 and Downtown Pittsburgh. Spacious Flexible floorplan, formal living, dining, executive office, and more.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1714 Pierce St
1714 Pierce Street, Aliquippa, PA
Larger than it looks!! Ready to move in 6 Large bedrooms. Large eat in kitchen. Living room. New Bathrooms, New carpet upper and lower bedrooms, Blinds on windows, Hardwood floors main level. Washer and Dryer on site for tenant use. New AC.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PANiles, OHUpper St. Clair, PA