Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

379 Virginia Avenue

379 Virginia Avenue · (833) 207-4309
Location

379 Virginia Avenue, Oakmont, PA 15139
Lower Oakmont

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Duplex is located in the heart of Oakmont, a quaint 19th century town, that is nestled along the Allegheny River.

This duplex is within a short distance of shopping and cafe's. Close to Allegheny Plaza, River Town Shops, Freeport Road Marketplace and the Pittsburgh Zoo. Nearby Colleges and Universities include Chatham, Community College of Allegheny County and Carnegie Mellon. Discover 5 parks within 8.1 miles, including Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve, Boyce Park Nature Center, and Hartwood

HIGHLIGHTS:
- Central AC
- 2nd floor laundry hookups
- High ceiling
- Walk up attic which could be used as additional living space
- New carpeting and flooring
- Freshly painted
- Tenant pays all utilities including trash.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS
- Pets will be considered with a non refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent. Uninsurable dog breeds will not be accepted.
- Renters insurance is required.

(RLNE5846265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 379 Virginia Avenue have any available units?
379 Virginia Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 379 Virginia Avenue have?
Some of 379 Virginia Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 379 Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
379 Virginia Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 379 Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 379 Virginia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 379 Virginia Avenue offer parking?
No, 379 Virginia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 379 Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 379 Virginia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 379 Virginia Avenue have a pool?
No, 379 Virginia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 379 Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 379 Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 379 Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 379 Virginia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 379 Virginia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 379 Virginia Avenue has units with air conditioning.
