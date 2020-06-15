379 Virginia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Duplex is located in the heart of Oakmont, a quaint 19th century town, that is nestled along the Allegheny River.



This duplex is within a short distance of shopping and cafe's. Close to Allegheny Plaza, River Town Shops, Freeport Road Marketplace and the Pittsburgh Zoo. Nearby Colleges and Universities include Chatham, Community College of Allegheny County and Carnegie Mellon. Discover 5 parks within 8.1 miles, including Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve, Boyce Park Nature Center, and Hartwood



HIGHLIGHTS:

- Central AC

- 2nd floor laundry hookups

- High ceiling

- Walk up attic which could be used as additional living space

- New carpeting and flooring

- Freshly painted

- Tenant pays all utilities including trash.



ADDITIONAL DETAILS

- Pets will be considered with a non refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent. Uninsurable dog breeds will not be accepted.

- Renters insurance is required.



