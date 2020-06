Amenities

Location! This property is located on a highly traveled main artery (Route 18) through Lawrence County. This unit (considered Suite C) is located on the 2nd floor comprised of approx 2750 sf of executive office space. Bathroom/restroom and approximately 8 offices. Rent is $2000/month plus utilities which includes taxes, insurance and C.A.M. Suite can be converted to suit, pending owner permission.