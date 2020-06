Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 4 bedroom 1 bath colonial has updated vinyl windows throughout and a high efficiency furnace. The home has both a covered rear porch and covered front porch. Galley kitchen with plenty of storage space and a good sized extension kitchen with additional storage. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Bathroom has a shower along with the old fashioned tub. Formal dining room and a very large front entry with the solid wood railings for the stairway leading to the second floor. Home also has an additional rear stairway that leads to the kitchen area from the upper floor.

