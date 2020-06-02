306 West Madison Avenue

Amenities

This 2 bedroom gem has been completely updated and renovated. Hardwood flooring has been refinished throughout the apartment. Eat-in kitchen provides plenty of cabinets & counter space and includes new appliances: glass top range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Big & bright living room. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Remodeled bathroom with contemporary finishes, lighting, and vanity. Other features include: washer / dryer hook up, new windows, new furnace, new water heater, and rear deck. Tenant must have Renter's Insurance.

https://youtu.be/yx-Fh5h2WAY

**Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, our office is reserving self-guided tours for pre-qualified applicants only.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.