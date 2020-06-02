All apartments in New Castle
306 West Madison Avenue
306 West Madison Avenue

306 West Madison Avenue · (724) 847-2728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

306 West Madison Avenue, New Castle, PA 16102

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 2 bedroom gem has been completely updated and renovated. Hardwood flooring has been refinished throughout the apartment. Eat-in kitchen provides plenty of cabinets & counter space and includes new appliances: glass top range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Big & bright living room. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Remodeled bathroom with contemporary finishes, lighting, and vanity. Other features include: washer / dryer hook up, new windows, new furnace, new water heater, and rear deck. Tenant must have Renter's Insurance.
https://youtu.be/yx-Fh5h2WAY
**Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, our office is reserving self-guided tours for pre-qualified applicants only.**
Please visit our website, www.RentWithPremier.com, to view pictures & video of available properties and to complete an online application.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 West Madison Avenue have any available units?
306 West Madison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Castle, PA.
What amenities does 306 West Madison Avenue have?
Some of 306 West Madison Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 West Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
306 West Madison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 West Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 306 West Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Castle.
Does 306 West Madison Avenue offer parking?
No, 306 West Madison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 306 West Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 West Madison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 West Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 306 West Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 306 West Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 306 West Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 306 West Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 West Madison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 West Madison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 West Madison Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
