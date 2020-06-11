All apartments in New Castle
1701 Delaware
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:46 PM

1701 Delaware

1701 Delaware Avenue · (724) 776-2900
Location

1701 Delaware Avenue, New Castle, PA 16105

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
gym
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Spacious 1-bedroom unit on the main floor! The rent INCLUDES water, sewage, and gas. Tenants pay electric and trash. The shared covered front porch is a great place to relax. This apartment features a large bedroom, plus a bonus room that could be a home office, workout room, or another living area! The living room and bedroom both have decorative fireplaces and lots of natural light. The dining area has convenient built-in storage. The kitchen includes a gas stove and refrigerator. There is also a mudroom off the dining area that leads out to the yard! This unit also has access to the basement with additional storage and washer/dryer hookups. Parking is on-street. No pets or smoking will be permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Delaware have any available units?
1701 Delaware has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1701 Delaware have?
Some of 1701 Delaware's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Delaware currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Delaware isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Delaware pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Delaware is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Castle.
Does 1701 Delaware offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Delaware does offer parking.
Does 1701 Delaware have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Delaware does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Delaware have a pool?
No, 1701 Delaware does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Delaware have accessible units?
No, 1701 Delaware does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Delaware have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Delaware does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 Delaware have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 Delaware does not have units with air conditioning.
