1701 Delaware

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities gym parking

Spacious 1-bedroom unit on the main floor! The rent INCLUDES water, sewage, and gas. Tenants pay electric and trash. The shared covered front porch is a great place to relax. This apartment features a large bedroom, plus a bonus room that could be a home office, workout room, or another living area! The living room and bedroom both have decorative fireplaces and lots of natural light. The dining area has convenient built-in storage. The kitchen includes a gas stove and refrigerator. There is also a mudroom off the dining area that leads out to the yard! This unit also has access to the basement with additional storage and washer/dryer hookups. Parking is on-street. No pets or smoking will be permitted.