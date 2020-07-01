/
3 bedroom apartments
36 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Murrysville, PA
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
104 Georgetown Ln.
104 Georgetown Lane, Murrysville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious three bedroom townhouse. - Property Id: 305754 This spacious townhouse/condo is located in an established park like setting.
Results within 1 mile of Murrysville
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
36 Apennine Rd
36 Appennine Road, Plum, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1280 sqft
This renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home in Holiday Park will be available in mid- August. Home is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, has a very nice, level backyard with a covered patio.
Results within 5 miles of Murrysville
Last updated July 1 at 12:14pm
The Flats at Fox Hill
1120 Fox Hill Dr, Monroeville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1190 sqft
Welcome home to The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments, located in Monroeville, Pennsylvania! The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments offers relaxing and inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including a refreshing
Last updated July 1 at 12:14pm
Stonecliffe
1010 Stonecliffe Dr, Monroeville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2700 sqft
An inviting stone entranceway leads you to manicured lawns, lush landscaping and a sense of quiet community in the heart of bustling Monroeville. Our 20-time Apartment Excellence Award winning community has all you want in style and convenience.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
7739 Saltsburg Rd
7739 Saltsburg Road, Plum, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1150 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 bed / 2 bath single family in Plum SD - Property Id: 297709 Nicely updated 3 bed / 2 bath single family, split level home in Plum School District. Large finished game room in walkout basement.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
507 Fairmont Ave
507 Fairmont Avenue, Trafford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1638 sqft
Direct No Credit Check Loan - NOT FOR RENT - FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT - 507 Fairmont Ave is 3BR 2bath and 1650 sq ft. in Trafford, PA 15085. This is a big house in good shape. You should take a look. Price is $59K with $4000 down and $450 a month.
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
4615 Northern Pike
4615 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA
This charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is now avaialable! Totally renovated throughout, this home has nicely sized bedrooms, with 2 double closets in the master. Newly renovated kitchen with new appliances.
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
138 College Park Dr
138 College Park Drive, Monroeville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1463 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Monroeville will be available in July! Multi level home with upgrades throughout! Updated kitchen with all new appliances. Bathrooms have new flooring and fixtures. Nice level backyard.
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
4413 Driftman Dr
4413 Driftman Drive, Monroeville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home will be available soon in Monroeville. Home has just been renovated, beautifully updated kitchen and bathroom.Other updates throughout the house. Lovely deck overlooking backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Murrysville
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
McKeesport - White Oak
2303 Carson Street
2303 Carson Street, McKeesport, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
Great 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in McKeesport- Garage and Yard! - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house comes fully equipped with a washer and dryer, fridge and gas range. There is a good sized basement as well as an integral garage.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
McKeesport - White Oak
2618 Fayette St
2618 Fayette Street, McKeesport, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Beautiful Fully Renovated - Property Id: 270348 NEW NEW NEW!!!!!!!!!! Hot hot property ready Scheduling 10-3pm weekend's contact Ray 404-55-0401 Location The Fawcet Plan Beautiful renovated home, could be yours.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
412 Crescent Garden Drive
412 Crescent Garden Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1350 sqft
FINISHED BASEMENT, A TON OF SPACE, GARAGE AND SO MUCH MORE!!! - TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 story 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom BEAUTY in Penn Hills! Short drive to Interstate 76 and Interstate 376.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
210 Erhardt Dr
210 Erhardt Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Beautiful Newly Renovated 3BD 1BA in Penn Hills! - NEWLY RENOVATED! -3 bedroom -1 full bathroom -Spacious rooms -Close to shopping and restaurants -Granite countertop -Central AC -Nice neighborhood *no pets for this property! *2 year lease *Sorry,
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
815 Drey Street
815 Drey Street, Arnold, PA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Spacious- Multi-Level 3 Bedroom - This spacious-multi-level 3 bedroom apartment is a MUST VIEW!!!!!! Large equipped kitchen with stove, refriegerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal-- lots of counter space and storage space-- Has a separate dining
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
307-309 Highland Ave
307 Highland Ave, Turtle Creek, PA
FOR SALE OWNER FINANCE NO CREDIT CHECK - FOR SALE, NOT FOR RENT The house needs work and you will have to take a look for yourself but this is a great opportunity to own your home or a rental Home.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1023 3rd Ave
1023 3rd Avenue, New Kensington, PA
Owner Finance Home For Sale, Credit Friendly Terms - FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT Duplex with two 3/1 units. 1023 3rd Ave - Studio -- baths 1,651 sq ft in Westmoreland County For sale with an asking price of $39,000.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
223 Wilson Drive
223 Wilson Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Spacious 3BD/1BA Single Family Home in Penn Hills - -Cozy Living Room with Working Fireplace and Large Picture Window -Updated Kitchen and Bath -Large Basement with Plenty of Storage -Huge Lawn- Endless Opportunities for Outdoor Family Fun -Nice and
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
641 Penny Dr
641 Penny Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1199 sqft
Newly renovated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath Cape Cod style home coming soon in Monroeville. Lovely hardwood floors throughout. Bedrooms are large and located on second floor. Beautifully renovated kitchen and updated bathrooms.
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
14029 Valley View Dr
14029 Valley View Drive, Westmoreland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Newly Renovated, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in North Huntingdon Township.This home is equipped with a brand new kitchen, updated bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout most of the house.
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
408 Rohrer St
408 Rohrer Street, Greensburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1463 sqft
Move In Special! Apply within 48 hours of first showing to receive 1 MONTH FREE at move in!! Welcome to 408 Rohrer Street in Greensburg. Beautiful, restored 1882 Colonial home featuring built-ins, hardwood floors throughout, and historic colors.
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
256 Ohio St
256 Ohio Street, Monroeville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1037 sqft
Totally renovated, 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Monroeville NOW AVAILABLE! Brand new kitchen with new flooring; updated bathrooms, and a finished room in the basement that can be used for a 4th bedroom, office, etc.
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
118 Holly Hill Dr
118 Holly Hill Drive, South Greensburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1464 sqft
This gorgeous, practically new townhome comes with all the upgrades! Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Custom wood flooring throughout the main level.
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
Verona
7223 Shannon Rd
7223 Shannon Road, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1715 sqft
Available Now! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and double car garage. Nice deck overlooking beautiful 2 tiered backyard. Wood burning fireplace in great room, newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
17 Barclay St
17 Barclay Street, Greensburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Lovely 3 BR, 2 BA home in Greensburg will be available mid July. This home has so much charm! Gorgeous built-ins and lots of wood work. Rooms have 11 foot ceilings,for a great sense of space. Lovely covered front porch to while away the evenings.
