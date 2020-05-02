All apartments in Murrysville
3312 Windgate Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

3312 Windgate Dr

3312 Windgate Drive · (800) 963-1280
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3312 Windgate Drive, Murrysville, PA 15668

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3312 Windgate Dr · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Modern Ranch Style House, Franklin Regional School District - This modern 3 bedroom house is a perfect place to call your home. Located in the heart of Murrysville and just up the street from Rt. 22 along with shops and restaurants and in the great school district of Franklin. This modern style home was recently remodeled and comes equipped with a nice size back yard patio / side yard, a master walk in closet, new kitchen appliances, kitchen appliances as well as many other perks.

LEASE TERMS
- $1295 per month, Minimum 12 month lease
- Must prove Income with two recent pay stubs (3x amount of rent)
- $40 application fee applies for credit/background check for each person over 18
- Upon approved application, signed lease & first full month rent will hold the unit.
- Security deposit (equal to one month rent) is due before move in.
- Tenant responsible for utilities

If you have any other questions or would like to schedule a tour of this home please feel free to contact Catherine at 412-246-9209 or email me at Catherinen@arbors.com

Looking forward to hearing from you!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5854800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 Windgate Dr have any available units?
3312 Windgate Dr has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3312 Windgate Dr have?
Some of 3312 Windgate Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 Windgate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3312 Windgate Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 Windgate Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3312 Windgate Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3312 Windgate Dr offer parking?
No, 3312 Windgate Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3312 Windgate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3312 Windgate Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 Windgate Dr have a pool?
No, 3312 Windgate Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3312 Windgate Dr have accessible units?
No, 3312 Windgate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 Windgate Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3312 Windgate Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3312 Windgate Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3312 Windgate Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
