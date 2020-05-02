3312 Windgate Dr

Amenities

Modern Ranch Style House, Franklin Regional School District - This modern 3 bedroom house is a perfect place to call your home. Located in the heart of Murrysville and just up the street from Rt. 22 along with shops and restaurants and in the great school district of Franklin. This modern style home was recently remodeled and comes equipped with a nice size back yard patio / side yard, a master walk in closet, new kitchen appliances, kitchen appliances as well as many other perks.



LEASE TERMS

- $1295 per month, Minimum 12 month lease

- Must prove Income with two recent pay stubs (3x amount of rent)

- $40 application fee applies for credit/background check for each person over 18

- Upon approved application, signed lease & first full month rent will hold the unit.

- Security deposit (equal to one month rent) is due before move in.

- Tenant responsible for utilities



If you have any other questions or would like to schedule a tour of this home please feel free to contact Catherine at 412-246-9209 or email me at Catherinen@arbors.com



Looking forward to hearing from you!



No Dogs Allowed



