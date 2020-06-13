59 Apartments for rent in Murrysville, PA📍
Situated just 20 miles east of Pittsburgh is Murrysville, a small town on the border of Westmoreland County in Pennsylvania. Murrysville is a small town, approximately 36.9 square miles large, and its population is around 20,079 -- giving it a true a welcoming, small-town feel in a big city area. Murrysville is known for its excellent public facilities and neighborhoods, and it's also a popular choice for people who want to commute into Pittsburgh without living in the big city hustle and bustle
If you're thinking of moving to Murrysville, you're in luck, since the process should be simple and straightforward. Consider looking in the spring or the fall when the weather is temperate; mid-Atlantic winters can get cold. (However, if you want the least amount of competition house hunting, winter might be the time for you!) Before you start looking, gather any documents you might need, such as your ID, former landlord references, tax returns, pay stubs, bank account history and more. You'll want to have all the necessary papers so you can find the perfect house or studio for rent in Murrysville.
If you want to move to Murrysville, you'll have a great selection of neighborhoods; the town is known for having well-established, solid neighborhoods where neighbors know one another and are updated about what's going on in their communities. These neighborhoods are great no matter whether you're looking for a one-bedroom apartment, two-bedroom apartments, or something even bigger -- like a house rental.
Dunningtown: Dunningtown is one of the biggest and most popular neighborhoods in town. Expect to find homes here with lots of yards and land; it's not the most bustling area in Murrysville, but it's a great place to lay your head at night.
Newlonsburg: Newlonsburg is sometimes considered a center of town in Murrysville, with lots of businesses, restaurants and entertainment options. If you like to go out to eat or find activities nearby home, this is a good area for you.
Sardis: Sardis is a relaxing and pleasant neighborhood, and its best known for its park. The park has athletic fields, picnic facilities and more -- so it's a convenient neighborhood for those who like to be active or spend time in the outdoors.
When you move to Murrysville, you'll discover a community that take lots of pride in its history. Murrysville is home to the Haymaker Gas Well, which was America's first commercial gas well. It held the title of largest commercial gas well in the world for many years. Murrysville also has the famed tree sign that spells the name of the city out in trees. The "Y" of the tree even points directly to the Haymaker Gas Well, a further nod at the company's heritage.
Life in Murrysville isn't all about the past, though. The town has a thriving present and they are building a community that will continue to grow in the future. Residents can find tons of things to do in the city itself. There are several excellent bars and restaurants that receive local and regional attention. For real culture lovers, Pittsburgh is just a 20 minute drive away, which means some of the country's best restaurants, arts opportunities and nightlife are just at your fingertips. If you want to get to Pittsburgh (or even around the city at all), you better get a car. This is a driving city, and while public transportation exists, it's not the most popular option. If you decide to move to Murrysville, you'll be in good company. The city is known as the birthplace and hometown of a slew of famous and noted people. Some famous Murrysville residents include reality television star Maddie Ziegler, author Jessica Warman, beauty queen Candace Otto, and actress Julie Benz.