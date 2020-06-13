59 Apartments for rent in Murrysville, PA

Life in Murrysville

When you move to Murrysville, you'll discover a community that take lots of pride in its history. Murrysville is home to the Haymaker Gas Well, which was America's first commercial gas well. It held the title of largest commercial gas well in the world for many years. Murrysville also has the famed tree sign that spells the name of the city out in trees. The "Y" of the tree even points directly to the Haymaker Gas Well, a further nod at the company's heritage.

Life in Murrysville isn't all about the past, though. The town has a thriving present and they are building a community that will continue to grow in the future. Residents can find tons of things to do in the city itself. There are several excellent bars and restaurants that receive local and regional attention. For real culture lovers, Pittsburgh is just a 20 minute drive away, which means some of the country's best restaurants, arts opportunities and nightlife are just at your fingertips. If you want to get to Pittsburgh (or even around the city at all), you better get a car. This is a driving city, and while public transportation exists, it's not the most popular option. If you decide to move to Murrysville, you'll be in good company. The city is known as the birthplace and hometown of a slew of famous and noted people. Some famous Murrysville residents include reality television star Maddie Ziegler, author Jessica Warman, beauty queen Candace Otto, and actress Julie Benz.