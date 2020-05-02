122 Sandune Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely Patio Home for rent - Property Id: 262820



Lovely patio home offering an open floor plan, palladium windows, neutral decor, cathedral ceiling AND fireplace in Living room, a convenient first floor laundry, a bright fully equipped kitchen leading to a private patio and yard....great for entertaining! Also, on the first level, is a first floor guest bedroom and a full bath.The second level MASTER SUITE features a well appointed loft overlooking the living/dining room, a spacious master bedroom with walk~ in closets and a full bath with a tub/shower and an added bonus... a relaxing deck to enjoy your morning coffee. This patio home is sure to please with it's convenient location to shops, restaurants transportation and all major roads including the turnpike.



Parking: 2/Attached Garage Cooling: Central



Inclusions: Dishwasher, Disposal, Gas Stove, Microwave Oven, Multi-Pane Windows, Refrigerator, Wall to Wall Carpet, Washer/Dryer

Property Id 262820



(RLNE5705302)