Murrysville, PA
122 Sandune Dr
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

122 Sandune Dr

122 Sandune Dr · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

122 Sandune Dr, Murrysville, PA 15668

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Patio Home for rent - Property Id: 262820

Lovely patio home offering an open floor plan, palladium windows, neutral decor, cathedral ceiling AND fireplace in Living room, a convenient first floor laundry, a bright fully equipped kitchen leading to a private patio and yard....great for entertaining! Also, on the first level, is a first floor guest bedroom and a full bath.The second level MASTER SUITE features a well appointed loft overlooking the living/dining room, a spacious master bedroom with walk~ in closets and a full bath with a tub/shower and an added bonus... a relaxing deck to enjoy your morning coffee. This patio home is sure to please with it's convenient location to shops, restaurants transportation and all major roads including the turnpike.

Parking: 2/Attached Garage Cooling: Central

Inclusions: Dishwasher, Disposal, Gas Stove, Microwave Oven, Multi-Pane Windows, Refrigerator, Wall to Wall Carpet, Washer/Dryer
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262820
Property Id 262820

(RLNE5705302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

