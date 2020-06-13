106 Apartments for rent in Munhall, PA with balcony
Thinking about fishing in Munhall, Pennsylvania? If so, make sure you have the proper equipment. Apparently, it is illegal to catch a fish anywhere in Pennsylvania with your mouth, hands or dynamite! Seems reasonable.
In the late 1800s the population of Munhall was very small, somewhere near 5,000; and many of the residents worked in steel warehouses since the town was known for steel manufacturing, which was the only thing produced in this area until the 1900s. Now there are many local businesses, schools, parks, libraries and museums in area that eventually grew Munhall into the lovely place it is today. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Munhall renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.