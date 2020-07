Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

First floor unit available with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in a exclusive multi-family property. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and bus stops and minutes away from downtown. This unit features a decorative fireplace in the living room with beautiful built-ins in the dining room. These two rooms allow a open concept to easily entertain your guest. The NEW galley kitchen comes with NEW cabinets and counters along with a stove, fridge and has plenty of natural light and space. This building has a coin operated laundry and a dedicated storage space; tenant pays for electric and gas only. Security deposit is based of a credit and background check. NO pets and NO smoking/vaping allowed in this building.



Living Room size: 20 x 10

Dining Room size: 19 x 10

Kitchen: 19 x 5

Bed #1 size: 10 x 13

Bed #2 size: 10 x 12

